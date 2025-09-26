Search icon

26th Sep 2025

‘I treated myself to a sex toy advent calendar – it’s no wonder they’re selling out’

Nina McLaughlin

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

If you’re thinking of getting one, make sure you’re prepared

Christmas is a time for love, joy and, most importantly, advent calendars.

From sweet treats to beauty bits, the advent calendar industry is one that has boomed in recent years.

You can now get just about everything put behind 24 little doors to keep you going throughout December. And when I say just about everything – I really mean everything.

Britain’s favourite spicy shop Lovehoney have released not just one, but five different advent calendars for this festive season – and I’ve been lucky enough to try them.

Lucky may be a bit of an understatement. Lovehoney’s 24-day Couple’s Advent Calendar features one of the best things money can buy – the Womanizer Classic 2.

For those with a clitoris, this really is a must try, and is bound to bring you to orgasm in record time.

Another highlight is the We-Vibe Sync Lite couple’s toy, which is a C-shape and is ideal for reaching the G-spot.

It is particularly great for couples as it can be operated remotely via an app, meaning you can feel the love even from long distance.

These two toys, along with a rechargeable bullet vibrator, come to a worth of £214 – more than the cost of the entire thing!

The calendar is great for people with all sorts of preferences. From those looking to dip their toe in the world of bondage with a variety of beginner-friendly options, to those who want to explore different sensations with a range of spicy accessories.

I won’t spoil too much of the rest of the box, as we all know the joy of advent calendars is the surprise behind each door.

The amount of bang you get for your buck is pretty impressive, with the Couple’s Advent Calendar costing £149 for 24 days worth of treats, meaning each day costs just over £6.

Lovehoney has an advent calendar to suit every taste

For those who aren’t quite satisfied with the sounds of the 24-Day Couple’s Calendar, do not fear – Lovehoney are here!

They have options to suit multiple price – and pleasure – points.

The 12-Day Romance Advent Calendar costs just £99 (but is worth £268), and offers shoppers a delightful selection of treats – including the premium We-Vibe Jive 2, which is worth £119.99 on its own!

Naturally, the Romance option is great for couples, but the versatile range of products inside are also fabulous for solo exploration.

Lovehoney’s Indulge Advent Calendar is another 12-day option, and also costs £99. This calendar is great for those with a vulva.

The highlight here is without a doubt the Venus Glow (worth £44.99 alone), and it offers some of the best clitoral stimulation around.

Finally, we have the Lovehoney Enjoy Advent Calendar. Offering 24 days of treats, this is a great option for couples and solo explorers.

Costing just £79.00, the Enjoy Advent Calendar is the cheapest option, but by no means does this reflect the pleasure value.

It features a Womanizer Mini 2, which is another legend for clitoral stimulation.

The calendar also offers a range of toys, games, and accessories that are sure to help keep you warm as Christmas approaches.

Finally, Lovehoney also have a premium option for those who want to splash out over the festive season.

The Womanizer Luxury Advent Calendar comes in at £299.00, but with 24 days of treats and a value of over £750, it’s more than worth the investment.

Topics:

Affiliate,Christmas,Sex,Sex and Relationships,Sex Toys

