Search icon

Lifestyle

19th Feb 2024

The bizarre case of the ‘real life Papa Smurf’ who turned himself blue

JOE

Hey there, Mr Blue

An American man was left permanently blue after attempting to treat his medical conditions.

Paul Karason, who hailed from Washington, first made headlines back in 2008 after his skin turned blue while he was trying to treat minor issues such as acid reflux and dermatitis.

However, Karason’s consumption of silver chloride colloid both internally and externally to treat these issues led to his skin turning a silvery blue colour.

Colloidal silver was used historically as a folk remedy due to its antibacterial properties, but it fell out of use when penicillin was invented. It is still sold in some parts of the world for cosmetic use, but is not designed for use as medicine.

Karason explained to the Today Show that he only realised the dramatic change when a friend came to see him: “A friend that hadn’t seen me for a while came by and asked me what I’d done to myself.”

His wife explained that he was given the nickname ‘Papa Smurf’, even though it wasn’t always one that he welcomed.

“That was a nickname he didn’t appreciate, depending on who said it. If it was a kid who ran up to him saying ‘Papa Smurf’, it would put a smile on his face. But if it was an adult, well…”

Prior to his skin turning blue in 1993, Karason was pale and had freckles.

Following the change in the colour of his skin, Karason became a recluse, and moved from Oregon to the California Central Valley community of Madera.

Then, in 2012, Karason became homeless after losing his home while dealing with a heart condition.

Heartbreakingly, Karason passed away in 2013 at the age of 62.

His death was reportedly unrelated to his argyria, which is the condition that caused his blue skin.

Topics:

Lifestyle

RELATED ARTICLES

Study reveals what people who came back from the dead first saw

Lifestyle

Study reveals what people who came back from the dead first saw

By Callum Boyle

Snoop Dogg’s brother dies aged 44

Lifestyle

Snoop Dogg’s brother dies aged 44

By Callum Boyle

Bride-to-be cancels wedding and ends relationship after ‘friends’ refused to pay £1k each to attend

Lifestyle

Bride-to-be cancels wedding and ends relationship after ‘friends’ refused to pay £1k each to attend

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

You can get paid £400 a month to take a relaxing bath

Bath

You can get paid £400 a month to take a relaxing bath

By Charlie Herbert

‘My mother-in-law ignored my boundaries and kissed my newborn – I want a divorce’

Family

‘My mother-in-law ignored my boundaries and kissed my newborn – I want a divorce’

By Charlie Herbert

Expectant mum in shock as she gets sacked one day after telling boss she’s pregnant

pregnancy

Expectant mum in shock as she gets sacked one day after telling boss she’s pregnant

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman shares ‘inhumane’ amount of time given off work after the death of her brother

Woman shares ‘inhumane’ amount of time given off work after the death of her brother

By JOE

Man threatens to sue his ex for refusing to stop breastfeeding their 7-year-old

Man threatens to sue his ex for refusing to stop breastfeeding their 7-year-old

By JOE

Man ‘refuses to date ugly women’ even if it means he stays single forever

Man ‘refuses to date ugly women’ even if it means he stays single forever

By JOE

Dark clouds shroud 11th-tier club’s bright future 

Doncaster

Dark clouds shroud 11th-tier club’s bright future 

By Jack Peat

Peter Kay announces huge UK gig dates

Peter Kay announces huge UK gig dates

By Nina McLaughlin

Out-of-control satellite expected to hit Earth on Wednesday morning

Out-of-control satellite expected to hit Earth on Wednesday morning

By Joseph Loftus

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

By Nina McLaughlin

Amazon set to release All Or Nothing-style docuseries following Premier League WAGs

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon set to release All Or Nothing-style docuseries following Premier League WAGs

By Callum Boyle

Keira Knightley says she went through years of therapy after ‘trauma’ of starring in first Pirates film

Johnny Depp

Keira Knightley says she went through years of therapy after ‘trauma’ of starring in first Pirates film

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Viewers go crazy for Miss Nepal as she makes Miss Universe history

Viewers go crazy for Miss Nepal as she makes Miss Universe history

By Nina McLaughlin

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

harlan coben

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

By Charlie Herbert

PSG want to sign Marcus Rashford to replace Kylian Mbappe, and Man United should cash in

Football

PSG want to sign Marcus Rashford to replace Kylian Mbappe, and Man United should cash in

By Robert Redmond

Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager

By Callum Boyle

A very underrated action thriller mystery movie is on TV tonight

A very underrated action thriller mystery movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Salt Bae restaurant charging nearly £700 for steak cuts heating to save money

Money

Salt Bae restaurant charging nearly £700 for steak cuts heating to save money

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories