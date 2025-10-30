Shoppers ditch Dyson and Shark for device that’s ‘much better’ – and less than £100

‘A Dyson at a quarter of the price’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

A popular device that’s ‘much better’ than Dyson and Shark has been given a big discount for a limited time.

The VACTech Pro V15 is a cordless vacuum that’s both powerful and lightweight, so customers don’t feel like they’re dragging around a heavy machine while they clean.

Usually priced at £129.99 the vacuum cleaner has been discounted by 23% for a limited time.

Shoppers can bag the VACTechPro product for less than £100, with a price mark of £99.99 on Amazon.

It’s got up to 35,000 PA suction power, which means it can lift everything from crumbs to stubborn dust, and the slim brush head makes it easy to reach awkward corners without scratching floors.

There is also up to 45 minutes of cleaning time on a full charge in Eco mode and the battery is removable too, so it can be charged separately while you vacuum.

The Pro V15 is a 6-in-1 vacuum cleaner, so you can easily convert it into a handheld device for cleaning sofas, stairs, cars, and more.

It also has a handy green light on the brush head, which shows up hidden dust when you’re hoovering dark corners, or under furniture.

While the V-shaped roller brush helps reduce hair tangles, which is perfect for pet owners.

Shoppers have compared the vacuum cleaner to Dyson and Shark.

The popular device has been tried and tested by thousands of customers who have given it an average rating of 4.4 stars.

One customer said in their five star review: “I am really impressed with this hoover. I needed something light and this item is perfect. The suction is good, it does the job perfectly well. I can hoover my 3 bedroom house and there is still life in the battery. Easy to empty, not at all noisy!”.

While another wrote: “I bought this for ease of use. I can safely say its an awesome bit of kit!!

A number of shoppers have compared it to Shark and Dyson models, with one saying it’s “much easier” to use than their Shark.

Another wrote: “The people that designed this are legends! They have solved everything that annoyed me about the the hyper fussy Shark equivalent, everything easily comes apart to clean and it all connects so well – it really makes me happy when I use it and I never thought I’d say that about hoovering!”.

Others said, “I have had the Dyson and this is much better”, and it’s “a Dyson at a quarter of the price,” with a more mixed review saying, “it is not the build of a Dyson Cordless, but this cleaner is light and so easy to use”.

To shop the V15 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner which has a 23% discount head to Amazon here.