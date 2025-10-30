Search icon

Lifestyle

30th Oct 2025

Shoppers ditch Dyson and Shark for device that’s ‘much better’ – and less than £100

Jonny Yates

Shoppers ditch Dyson and Shark for device that's 'much better' - and cheaper

‘A Dyson at a quarter of the price’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

A popular device that’s ‘much better’ than Dyson and Shark has been given a big discount for a limited time.

The VACTech Pro V15 is a cordless vacuum that’s both powerful and lightweight, so customers don’t feel like they’re dragging around a heavy machine while they clean.

Usually priced at £129.99 the vacuum cleaner has been discounted by 23% for a limited time.

Shoppers can bag the VACTechPro product for less than £100, with a price mark of £99.99 on Amazon.

It’s got up to 35,000 PA suction power, which means it can lift everything from crumbs to stubborn dust, and the slim brush head makes it easy to reach awkward corners without scratching floors.

There is also up to 45 minutes of cleaning time on a full charge in Eco mode and the battery is removable too, so it can be charged separately while you vacuum.

The Pro V15 is a 6-in-1 vacuum cleaner, so you can easily convert it into a handheld device for cleaning sofas, stairs, cars, and more.

It also has a handy green light on the brush head, which shows up hidden dust when you’re hoovering dark corners, or under furniture.

While the V-shaped roller brush helps reduce hair tangles, which is perfect for pet owners.

Shoppers have compared the vacuum cleaner to Dyson and Shark.

The popular device has been tried and tested by thousands of customers who have given it an average rating of 4.4 stars.

One customer said in their five star review: “I am really impressed with this hoover. I needed something light and this item is perfect. The suction is good, it does the job perfectly well. I can hoover my 3 bedroom house and there is still life in the battery. Easy to empty, not at all noisy!”.

While another wrote: “I bought this for ease of use. I can safely say its an awesome bit of kit!!

A number of shoppers have compared it to Shark and Dyson models, with one saying it’s “much easier” to use than their Shark.

Another wrote: “The people that designed this are legends! They have solved everything that annoyed me about the the hyper fussy Shark equivalent, everything easily comes apart to clean and it all connects so well – it really makes me happy when I use it and I never thought I’d say that about hoovering!”.

Others said, “I have had the Dyson and this is much better”, and it’s “a Dyson at a quarter of the price,” with a more mixed review saying, “it is not the build of a Dyson Cordless, but this cleaner is light and so easy to use”.

To shop the V15 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner which has a 23% discount head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

Lily Allen announces UK tour dates for 2026 in support of ‘West End Girl’

Affiliate

Lily Allen announces UK tour dates for 2026 in support of ‘West End Girl’

By Jonny Yates

Here’s why your home still feels cold even when the heating is set to 20 degrees

Amazon

Here’s why your home still feels cold even when the heating is set to 20 degrees

By Charlie Herbert

‘Excellent’ device that makes ‘noticeable difference during colder months’ gets 80% discount

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ device that makes ‘noticeable difference during colder months’ gets 80% discount

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

Family

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

By JOE

‘Perfect’ device that ‘heats the room in seconds’ slashed by 78% for limited time

Affiliate

‘Perfect’ device that ‘heats the room in seconds’ slashed by 78% for limited time

By Jonny Yates

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

Afterlife

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

By JOE

Millions of Brits avoid leaving a tip if they have to use a debit or credit card

Cash

Millions of Brits avoid leaving a tip if they have to use a debit or credit card

By JOE

DVLA issue alert to drivers who passed their test over 10 years ago

Driving

DVLA issue alert to drivers who passed their test over 10 years ago

By JOE

Best-selling gadget that removes mould from your home ‘more than pays for itself’

Affiliate

Best-selling gadget that removes mould from your home ‘more than pays for itself’

By Jonny Yates

Rachel Reeves may have to pay £38,000 to tenants after renting out home without licence

Chancellor

Rachel Reeves may have to pay £38,000 to tenants after renting out home without licence

By Harry Warner

The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas talks his latest project exploring the Northern Lights and wonders of Iceland

feature

The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas talks his latest project exploring the Northern Lights and wonders of Iceland

By Harry Warner

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 475

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 475

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 70

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 70

By Stephen Porzio

Prince Andrew faces private prosecution due to sexual assault allegations

Prince Andrew faces private prosecution due to sexual assault allegations

By Joseph Loftus

Fans believe Arne Slot sacking is ‘inevitable’ with three huge games on the horizon

Fans react

Fans believe Arne Slot sacking is ‘inevitable’ with three huge games on the horizon

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Teenage cricketer dies after being hit by ball

News

Teenage cricketer dies after being hit by ball

By Sammi Minion

Arne Slot blames ‘squad depth’ for Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Football

Arne Slot blames ‘squad depth’ for Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace

By Sammi Minion

Putin tests ‘unstoppable’ nuclear torpedo that ‘can cause radioactive tsunamis’

News

Putin tests ‘unstoppable’ nuclear torpedo that ‘can cause radioactive tsunamis’

By Sammi Minion

South Korea gifts Donald Trump golden crown despite US ‘No Kings’ protests

Donald Trump

South Korea gifts Donald Trump golden crown despite US ‘No Kings’ protests

By Harry Warner

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Floyd Roger Myers Jr dies aged 42

fresh prince of bel air

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Floyd Roger Myers Jr dies aged 42

By Harry Warner

Rachel Reeves admits to breaking housing law after renting out home without licence

Chancellor

Rachel Reeves admits to breaking housing law after renting out home without licence

By Harry Warner

Load more stories