27th Jul 2025

Swingers festival draws complaints from locals over loud noises

Dan Seddon

Its organisers are trying to dispel the spectre of sleaze

Grantham residents are getting tired of the noises emanating from The Swingathon, a festival that welcomes around 1,000 frisky folk each year.

Based in the district of Lincolnshire, this event which first launched in 2020 specialises in fantasy and kinks, costing £250 for a couples’ ticket.

Play tents, foam parties, hot tubs, butt-plug bingo, mobile dungeons, DJ sets, workshops and demonstrations are all thrown into the mix, while attendees can purchase sex toys, whips, chains, spanking paddles and lingerie.

Per the Irish Star, some of the locals have complained about the ‘ear-splitting’ orgasms and ‘loud moaning sounds’ coming out of the site.

“We’re becoming known as the swingers capital of England just because of this festival and that’s not a title we want,” said somebody who wanted to remain anonymous.

“It’s mostly elderly people and families here so you can imagine them spitting their tea out when they learned we were to be the home of Swingathon.

“It’s usually the talk of the village, some say let consenting adults do whatever they want to do, but I know many are not pleased they have chosen here for such activities. It’s just a bit seedy and sleazy isn’t it? Not for me I’m afraid.”

In response, the festival’s organiser Matthew Cole claimed it’s more of an ‘adult alternative lifestyle event’ than some sort of immoral bonk-a-thon.

“Contrary to some beliefs, there are no keys in bowls, seedy music, lecherous individuals or a high level of STIs amongst this community,” he stated.

“In fact, individuals within this community are respectful, conscientious, and more likely to practise safe sex or be regularly tested than the average person you might meet on a night out in a club. The team are passionate about normalising the sexual freedom that alternative lifestyles provide and continue to strive against prejudice and adversity to bring the community a safe and inclusive social, play and learning space.”

Cole and his wife Stacie go as far as to vet attendees before they’re allowed on the site, as he added: “Swingathon is not a sex party, but rather a gathering of open-minded individuals where friendships and relationships can begin or thrive.

“It aims to bring together a community with an inclusive positive experience, where friendships and relationships begin, rekindle and flourish through the embracement of uniqueness, regardless of the rumour mill.”

