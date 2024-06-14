Search icon

14th Jun 2024

Phillip Schofield set for ITV return on major show

Jack Peat

Phillip Schofield could be plotting his TV comeback

Schofield has been lying low after having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague

A return to ITV could be on the cards for Phillip Schofield following a brief hiatus, with reports suggesting he could be heading to the jungle in a bid to rehabilitate his career.

The former This Morning star has been out of work after it was revealed that he’d had an affair with a younger colleague.

Schofield, who has been lying low in the wake of a scandal which cost him “everything”, was seen dining with Declan Donnelly last month, sparking rumours that he might be set to star in the new series of I’m A Celebrity, which usually airs in November.

Insiders suggest that Ant and Dec think Phillip joining the jungle would be the “best move” for him after his departure from This Morning in May 2023.

The 62-year-old left the show following his revelation about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague

Sources told Bella Magazine: “Phillip is not the same since being away from TV, it’s what he’s done all his life and all he’s wanted. There are whispers that Ant and Dec are eager to have him on I’m A Celeb.”

Another source, as reported by the Express, added: “He’s very much looking for a TV comeback and to do it in the right way. He’s always got on well with both Ant and Dec and they have a long friendship.

“The boys are making sure he knows they’re there for him and asking if he needs anything.”

Another insider claimed that TV executives have reached out to the presenter about a potential return to the screen, and friends have advised him to “consider it”.

They told Heat Magazine: “Whether he will make a comeback – and whether it’s on TV or radio – is still undecided but the offers are there.”

