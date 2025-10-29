Search icon

Lifestyle

29th Oct 2025

‘Perfect’ device that ‘heats the room in seconds’ slashed by 78% for limited time

Jonny Yates

'Perfect' device that 'heats the room in seconds' slashed by 78% for limited time

‘This portable heater is a lifesaver’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it

Shoppers are praising this energy-efficient device that heats up the room ‘perfectly’ – and it’s been given a massive discount.

The portable electric heater changes the temperature of the room ‘within seconds’ and will help you save on costly central heating bills.

Usually priced at £179.99 the portable electric heater has been given a huge 78% discount.

The limited time deal sees the handy device priced at just £39.99 for a limited time on Amazon.

The small but mighty heater has four modes to choose from, 1500W, 1000W, ECO and fan only and reaches up to 35 degrees.

It has an oscillating function so it can reach different corners of the room, and is lightweight so you can carry it around the house to heat your living room, bedroom, or other spaces.

Plus it has has multiple safety functions, including overheat, and anti tip-over protection, 24 hour auto off, and child lock.

Shoppers have praised the portable heater as ‘powerful’.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the electric heater have given it an average rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon.

One customer said in their five star review: “I couldn’t be happier with it. It heats up quickly and evenly, making my room warm and comfortable within minutes. The built-in thermostat works perfectly, keeping the temperature consistent without overheating.

“I also love how compact and lightweight it is; easy to move from room to room and it runs quietly, which is great for working or sleeping.”

They also added that the safety features “give me peace of mind”.

Another said: “This portable space heater is a lifesaver! The adjustable thermostat lets me set the perfect temperature, and it’s super energy-efficient. It’s also compact, lightweight, and heats up quickly. I highly recommend it!”.

While a third wrote: “This little space heater has completely exceeded my expectations! Despite its lightweight and compact size, it warms up a room pretty quickly (especially in oscillating mode).

“I’m impressed by how quiet it is – you can barely hear it running, even in a small space. It’s efficient, reliable, and surprisingly powerful for such a small heater.”

Others said it’s the “perfect little heater that surpassed my hopes” and it’s a “powerful but dainty heater”.

To shop the portable electric heater which has a huge 78% discount head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

Here’s why your home still feels cold even when the heating is set to 20 degrees

Amazon

Here’s why your home still feels cold even when the heating is set to 20 degrees

By Charlie Herbert

‘Excellent’ device that makes ‘noticeable difference during colder months’ gets 80% discount

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ device that makes ‘noticeable difference during colder months’ gets 80% discount

By Jonny Yates

Miguel announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Miguel announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

Family

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

By JOE

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

Afterlife

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

By JOE

Millions of Brits avoid leaving a tip if they have to use a debit or credit card

Cash

Millions of Brits avoid leaving a tip if they have to use a debit or credit card

By JOE

DVLA issue alert to drivers who passed their test over 10 years ago

Driving

DVLA issue alert to drivers who passed their test over 10 years ago

By JOE

Best-selling gadget that removes mould from your home ‘more than pays for itself’

Affiliate

Best-selling gadget that removes mould from your home ‘more than pays for itself’

By Jonny Yates

Sunrise alarm that makes a ‘huge difference to getting out of bed’ gets 40% discount

Affiliate

Sunrise alarm that makes a ‘huge difference to getting out of bed’ gets 40% discount

By Jonny Yates

Carabao Cup draw in full: Arsenal, holders Newcastle and Chelsea learn fate

Carabao Cup draw in full: Arsenal, holders Newcastle and Chelsea learn fate

By Jacob Entwistle

Incredible city with hidden-gem Christmas market where pints are cheaper than water

Christmas markets

Incredible city with hidden-gem Christmas market where pints are cheaper than water

By JOE

US billionaire eyes takeover of English football club

US billionaire eyes takeover of English football club

By Jacob Entwistle

Police kill over 130 people in Brazil’s deadliest operation against gangs

Police kill over 130 people in Brazil’s deadliest operation against gangs

By Joseph Loftus

Warning issued to petrol and diesel drivers to ‘avoid’ supermarket fuel ‘at all costs’

diesel

Warning issued to petrol and diesel drivers to ‘avoid’ supermarket fuel ‘at all costs’

By JOE

People with one of these 100 surnames could be related to the Royal Family

Royal Family

People with one of these 100 surnames could be related to the Royal Family

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

Botox

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

By JOE

Nigel Farage heckled in Commons as he suffers defeat on proposal to leave ECHR

ECHR

Nigel Farage heckled in Commons as he suffers defeat on proposal to leave ECHR

By JOE

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

Family

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

By JOE

‘I visited the G-spot of Europe – I’m so glad I found it’

Holiday

‘I visited the G-spot of Europe – I’m so glad I found it’

By Nina McLaughlin

Ryanair launch ‘rescue flights’ after UK airline suspends all operations

Aviation

Ryanair launch ‘rescue flights’ after UK airline suspends all operations

By Harry Warner

Harvard scientist warns Brits to ‘brace themselves’ as ‘alien spaceship’ to reach Earth today

Aliens

Harvard scientist warns Brits to ‘brace themselves’ as ‘alien spaceship’ to reach Earth today

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories