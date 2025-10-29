‘Perfect’ device that ‘heats the room in seconds’ slashed by 78% for limited time

‘This portable heater is a lifesaver’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it

Shoppers are praising this energy-efficient device that heats up the room ‘perfectly’ – and it’s been given a massive discount.

The portable electric heater changes the temperature of the room ‘within seconds’ and will help you save on costly central heating bills.

Usually priced at £179.99 the portable electric heater has been given a huge 78% discount.

The limited time deal sees the handy device priced at just £39.99 for a limited time on Amazon.

The small but mighty heater has four modes to choose from, 1500W, 1000W, ECO and fan only and reaches up to 35 degrees.

It has an oscillating function so it can reach different corners of the room, and is lightweight so you can carry it around the house to heat your living room, bedroom, or other spaces.

Plus it has has multiple safety functions, including overheat, and anti tip-over protection, 24 hour auto off, and child lock.

Shoppers have praised the portable heater as ‘powerful’.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the electric heater have given it an average rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon.

One customer said in their five star review: “I couldn’t be happier with it. It heats up quickly and evenly, making my room warm and comfortable within minutes. The built-in thermostat works perfectly, keeping the temperature consistent without overheating.

“I also love how compact and lightweight it is; easy to move from room to room and it runs quietly, which is great for working or sleeping.”

They also added that the safety features “give me peace of mind”.

Another said: “This portable space heater is a lifesaver! The adjustable thermostat lets me set the perfect temperature, and it’s super energy-efficient. It’s also compact, lightweight, and heats up quickly. I highly recommend it!”.

While a third wrote: “This little space heater has completely exceeded my expectations! Despite its lightweight and compact size, it warms up a room pretty quickly (especially in oscillating mode).

“I’m impressed by how quiet it is – you can barely hear it running, even in a small space. It’s efficient, reliable, and surprisingly powerful for such a small heater.”

Others said it’s the “perfect little heater that surpassed my hopes” and it’s a “powerful but dainty heater”.

