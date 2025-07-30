Surprising percentage of people that masturbate at work has been revealed

That’s not what I expected

Let’s be honest, we can all get a little bored while at work.

From scrolling Amazon for our next impulse purchase to giving ourselves a bit of respite with a bit of light quizzing, there’s lots of ways to keep yourself entertained while watching the clock tick.

However, something that you may be surprised to hear a lot of people do during work hours is rather intimate.

Turns out, a shocking percentage of people admit to masturbating during work hours.

A survey from Time Out showed that 39 per cent of people admit to masturbating in the office.

Their reporting found, unsurprisingly, that people busted one out as a way to relieve both stress and boredom.

For others, though, they said that the act came due to, ahem, distractions coming from dating apps, or as a hangover cure.

You may be surprised to hear that one company actually offers its workers masturbation breaks.

The boss of aSpanish firm revealed that she gives her staff half-hour masturbation breaks to help relieve ‘stress’ and ‘agitation’ among her workers.

Erika Lust, who runs her own adult entertainment company called Erika Lust Films, said that the regular ‘self pleasure’ breaks have helped her employees battle through exhausting work days.

Complete with private “masturbation stations”, staff in Lust’s Barcelona office get a full 30 minutes to ‘unwind’ during the working day.

The trend, which was first introduced in 2022, has been so well received that sex toy manufacturers have even supplied the company with tools to help get the job done.

One of her employees told Indy100 that the added breaks promote “less aggression” and “more productivity” in the workplace – the suggestion being that no matter whether it’s an office or a warehouse, the rationale should ring true either way.