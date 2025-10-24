People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

Whether you’re a driver or not, chances are you’ve seen a speed camera sign before.

They’re on every second road, a direct indication that there’s a speed camera nearby.

It’s time to make sure you’re not going over the speed limit, and that it may be time to seriously slow down.

But while we all know what the speed camera sign means, many are only just discovering what it actually depicts.

If you’re like me, then chances are you looked at the speed camera sign as an image of an old time camera depicting the lens to the right of the image.

But, turns out, we’ve all been living a lie, and it shows something different.

One person took to X recently to explain: “For years I thought the UK speed camera sign depicted a Victorian bellows camera pointing to the right, but it’s just a boring CCTV camera pointing towards the viewer.”

For whatever reason, this feels like a blow.

Naturally, thousands of people were broken-hearted by the revalation, so much so that the man behind the original tweet even issued an apology writing: “Wow I’m so sorry to have caused so much distress and discomfort.

“I accept that it’s not CCTV cos that’s literally different technology, but w/e the stuff on the right is definitely an arm attachment and not old timey bellows!”

The last illusion of childhood is shattered.