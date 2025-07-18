Expert says parents should ask babies for permission before changing their nappies

Sexuality expert Deanne Carson left viewers baffled

A sexuality expert has claimed that parents should be made to ask babies to give them permission to change their nappies before they do so.

Deanne Carson left viewers on ABC baffled during an interview in 2018 after the “sexuality educator, speaker and author”, as per her biography on social media, explained her reasons why parents should be asking for permission.

Carson did acknowledge that babies are verbally unable to give permission but did say that could be compensated by ensuring there was eye contract made.

In a section of the interview, which focused on consent laws, she said: “We work with children from three years old. We work from parents from birth.”

The reporter then asked, with a confused tone: “From birth?”

“Yes, just about how to set up a culture of consent in their homes so ‘I’m going to change your nappy now, is that OK.'”

Carson then continued: “But if you leave a space, and wait for body language and wait to make eye contact then you’re letting that child know that their response matters.”

Many viewers were left confused and commented on the incident, with one user saying: “So, clearly not an expert.”

A second wrote: “How might a baby refuse consent?”

Shortly after the interview, Carson responded in a statement on Facebook, which said: “Sadly, some people have chosen to ridicule me (oh no! Pink hair! Must be a lesbian!) and the notion of giving infants bodily autonomy (poo in nappies har har am I right?).

“The work we do with children, teachers and parents is the international best practice in abuse prevention.”