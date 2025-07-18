Search icon

Lifestyle

18th Jul 2025

Expert says parents should ask babies for permission before changing their nappies

JOE

Sexuality expert Deanne Carson left viewers baffled

A sexuality expert has claimed that parents should be made to ask babies to give them permission to change their nappies before they do so.

Deanne Carson left viewers on ABC baffled during an interview in 2018 after the “sexuality educator, speaker and author”, as per her biography on social media, explained her reasons why parents should be asking for permission.

Carson did acknowledge that babies are verbally unable to give permission but did say that could be compensated by ensuring there was eye contract made.

In a section of the interview, which focused on consent laws, she said: “We work with children from three years old. We work from parents from birth.”

The reporter then asked, with a confused tone: “From birth?”

“Yes, just about how to set up a culture of consent in their homes so ‘I’m going to change your nappy now, is that OK.'”

Carson then continued: “But if you leave a space, and wait for body language and wait to make eye contact then you’re letting that child know that their response matters.”

Many viewers were left confused and commented on the incident, with one user saying: “So, clearly not an expert.”

A second wrote: “How might a baby refuse consent?”

Shortly after the interview, Carson responded in a statement on Facebook, which said: “Sadly, some people have chosen to ridicule me (oh no! Pink hair! Must be a lesbian!) and the notion of giving infants bodily autonomy (poo in nappies har har am I right?).

“The work we do with children, teachers and parents is the international best practice in abuse prevention.”

 

Topics:

Australia,Deanne Carson,Life,Parenting

RELATED ARTICLES

Influencer throws his screaming 7-year-old son from cliff to ‘teach him a lesson’

Influencer

Influencer throws his screaming 7-year-old son from cliff to ‘teach him a lesson’

By Sammi Minion

Hyrox athlete completes race while girlfriend is treated by paramedics sparking huge debate

Australia

Hyrox athlete completes race while girlfriend is treated by paramedics sparking huge debate

By Sammi Minion

‘We put our baby up for adoption after three months because we’re too busy working’

adoption

‘We put our baby up for adoption after three months because we’re too busy working’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Pelvic floor expert explains why you should never wipe more than three times after going for a poo

Hygiene

Pelvic floor expert explains why you should never wipe more than three times after going for a poo

By JOE

Microbiologist reveals how often people should wash their bedding

bedding

Microbiologist reveals how often people should wash their bedding

By Dan Seddon

Doctor reveals exactly how many drinks it takes to make you hungover

Alcohol

Doctor reveals exactly how many drinks it takes to make you hungover

By Dan Seddon

Insole sales skyrocket after Tinder introduces new height filter

Body

Insole sales skyrocket after Tinder introduces new height filter

By Dan Seddon

Man who queued with 1,000 men to sleep with Bonnie Blue reveals what it’s really like

Bonnie Blue

Man who queued with 1,000 men to sleep with Bonnie Blue reveals what it’s really like

By JOE

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

annual leave

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

By JOE

Pelvic floor expert explains why you should never wipe more than three times after going for a poo

Hygiene

Pelvic floor expert explains why you should never wipe more than three times after going for a poo

By JOE

Kneecap say ‘no further action’ will be taken against them for Glastonbury set

Kneecap say ‘no further action’ will be taken against them for Glastonbury set

By Ryan Jarrett

School in Union Jack dress row closes early for summer holidays after receiving ‘extremist threats’

culture

School in Union Jack dress row closes early for summer holidays after receiving ‘extremist threats’

By Sammi Minion

Andy Byron’s company slam ‘fake statement’ after CEO caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert

CEO

Andy Byron’s company slam ‘fake statement’ after CEO caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert

By Erin McLaughlin

Thunderstorm warning brought forward as flash flood alert issued

thunderstorms

Thunderstorm warning brought forward as flash flood alert issued

By Sammi Minion

CEO Andy Byron’s wife reacts after he was allegedly caught cheating at Coldplay concert

CEO

CEO Andy Byron’s wife reacts after he was allegedly caught cheating at Coldplay concert

By Erin McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

JoJo Siwa announces UK and European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices

Affiliate

JoJo Siwa announces UK and European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices

By Jonny Yates

A future cult classic movie is airing on TV tonight

Cinema

A future cult classic movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Love Island star quits the show following major controversy

Love Island

Love Island star quits the show following major controversy

By Kat O'Connor

World record holding athlete banned for doping 

atheltics

World record holding athlete banned for doping 

By Sammi Minion

Metallica are releasing more tickets for their London Stadium shows

Affiliate

Metallica are releasing more tickets for their London Stadium shows

By Jonny Yates

Felix Baumgartner shared chilling final post before dying in horror crash

News

Felix Baumgartner shared chilling final post before dying in horror crash

By Harry Warner

Load more stories