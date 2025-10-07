Ninja air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ gets price slashed by nearly 50% in Prime deal

‘Pays for itself’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Best-selling Ninja air fryer has been given a huge discount for a limited time on Amazon.

Shoppers can get the Foodi Dual Zone air fryer at a 46% discount as part of the retail giant’s sale.

Usually priced at £218.99, the kitchen-favourite has been slashed to £119 for Prime Big Deal Days.

This is cheaper than its price during the Prime Day sale in July, and it’s £80 less than its current price on the Ninja website.

The discount is available to Prime members as part of Amazon’s latest sale. If you’re a Prime member then you can access thousands of deals across the site between 7-8 October.

The Ninja dual is a popular choice thanks to its large 7.6L size, with two draws that allows you to cook two different foods at the same time.

It also has six different cooking functions including max crisp, roast, bake, reheat, and of course air fry.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the air fryer have given it an average rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon.

One reviewer said in their five-star review that it “pays for itself through energy savings”.

“I am impressed with my Ninja and I should have bought one much sooner than I did as it is saving me money, it is saving me a lot of time and most importantly it produces some excellently cooked food,” they added.

Another said it’s “worth every penny”, writing: “BRILLIANT I’ve had my ninja air fryer for 3 months now and am so pleased that I decided on this model. So easy to use and easy to clean.”

While a third said: ” This air fryer is absolutely worth the money. I’m really glad we bought it – cooking has become genuinely enjoyable.”

Other said it’s the “best purchase I’ve made in 2025” and it’s a “great addition to the kitchen”.

To shop the discounted Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer head to Amazon here.