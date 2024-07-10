Search icon

Lifestyle

10th Jul 2024

‘My wife locked our son out the house all night for drinking alcohol’

Ryan Price

The boy’s father says he completely freaked out over his wife’s harsh punishment.

A husband and father has asked people online whether or not he is an ‘a**hole’ for losing it with his wife after she locked their son out of their house overnight because he drank alcohol.

The Dad, who goes by the username @Dadthrowaway788 on Reddit, posted his predicament in the popular ‘Am I The A**hole’ community.

He wrote: “I (m39) have a 16 year old son with my wife (f40). This incident happened a few days ago and she’s still mad at me.

“I was on a work trip so my wife was at home with our son. When I got back, I found out that he had been hanging out with his friends and they convinced him to drink some beer and he got a little drunk. I’m not saying what he did was right, but him and I had a talk about it and it’s fine.

“The problem is that when he came home and my wife found out she was furious and kicked him out and refused to let him back in until the morning,” he continued. “He was begging her to let him in but she wouldn’t.

“When I found out I was furious. Regardless of what he did, she made a slightly drunk teenager stay outside by himself at night. Something very bad could have happened to him.

“We had a huge argument over it. I asked her how the hell she thought that was ok. She just kept saying that it’s our son’s fault for drinking alcohol.

“My wife isn’t really talking to me now and my son isn’t talking to his mom. I feel like I’m in the right, but maybe I’m not. AITA?”

The post got almost 32,000 views and nearly 6,000 comments.

The top comment claimed that the poster wasn’t the ‘a**hole’ in the situation, but cited a very extreme and dark real-life story to support her claim.

“Leslie Mahaffy, a victim of serial killers Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka, was locked out of her house by her parents the night they kidnapped her,” they wrote. “They took turns making videos of them raping and torturing her for days before they killed her. Have your wife research that case and I bet she never locks him out again.”

Related links:

Another posted: “NTA, I get that she’s trying to teach your son that actions have consequences but the much more important lesson to teach here is- ‘when I screw up I can always go home. Mom and Dad might be mad, but I know I will be safe with them and we can talk it out.’

“Punish him for drinking underage, but that’s being grounded or having your driving privileges taken away. This is an important moment in the parent/child relationship, you want to be home base not the police here. Just to be clear- I am not in any way saying DONT punish him.

“He did something wrong. But coming home drunk your first time drinking is not the time to be berated and kept outside, it’s the time to hear: ‘Sleep it off we’ll be discussing this in the morning’

“Signed, the son of parents who immediately punished and did things like your wife did, so now we have a very superficial relationship (they get next to no news/info because I’m still nervous it will somehow be used against me) and I don’t seek them out whenever something happens to me.”

One other person added: “NTA. No matter if he was a little drunk or very drunk, he’s a vulnerable minor and I would not leave him outside. There are a lot of other ways of setting high expectations and disciplining a kid. Child neglect isn’t one of them.

“You two need to talk and get on the same page as far as discipline goes so you have a set of consequences and rules you are both comfortable with.”

After scrolling through the better part of 5k comments, it wasn’t possible to spot a ‘You’re the a**hole’ amongst the sea of ‘NTA’.

This is one of the few occasions in the ‘AITA’ community where the answers were overwhelmingly and emphatically one-sided and in the poster’s favour.

Topics:

Lifestyle,Opinion,Reddit,Wife

RELATED ARTICLES

World record for lemonade chugging has been broken

lemonade

World record for lemonade chugging has been broken

By Ryan Price

Pub chain launches ‘bottomless crunch’ menu featuring unlimited crisps

Alcohol

Pub chain launches ‘bottomless crunch’ menu featuring unlimited crisps

By Ryan Price

Priest who ‘died and went to hell’ says he saw demons singing Umbrella by Rihanna

Lifestyle

Priest who ‘died and went to hell’ says he saw demons singing Umbrella by Rihanna

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

‘Our neighbour has 9 cars parked outside our house – my revenge cost them £90k’

Neighbour

‘Our neighbour has 9 cars parked outside our house – my revenge cost them £90k’

By Charlie Herbert

‘Rawdogging’ flights is actually good for you, expert claims

Air Travel

‘Rawdogging’ flights is actually good for you, expert claims

By Harry Warner

Cat owner almost comes back from holiday after pet cam shows heartbreaking footage

Cat owner almost comes back from holiday after pet cam shows heartbreaking footage

By Nina McLaughlin

Hawk Tuah girl speaks out about the demand for her to start an OnlyFans

hawk tuah girl

Hawk Tuah girl speaks out about the demand for her to start an OnlyFans

By Ryan Price

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

America

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

By Nina McLaughlin

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

Cadbury

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

Eminem

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

By Zoe Hodges

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

Load more stories