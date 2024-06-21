Search icon

Lifestyle

21st Jun 2024

‘My sister told me to rename my cat because she wants the same name for her baby’

Niamh Ryan

“I know I SHOULD care more about a nephew than a cat but this is like my kid.”

A distressed cat owner must either rename or re-home her pet, as her sister wants the same name for her baby.

The woman took to Reddit for advice, as her family has made her feel like she was overreacting to the situation.

Her two cats – Tonks and Dio – are like her children, she explained in the post.

Her sister is expecting a baby and while picking names out, texted the woman saying she wanted to name her son after a family member.

The family member and the cat both happen to have the same name, Dio. However, the woman’s sister is expecting her to change her cat’s name.

“My sister calls me and just says something like, she can’t ever be over at our (mine and mom’s) house with a cat named after her son. It’s disrespectful,” she said.

Related links:

As she has had the cat for 11 years, she believes changing his name now will only confuse him:

“I know I SHOULD care more about a nephew than a cat but this is like my kid. I don’t want him to be confused and scared for the last half of his life.”

People in the comments were quick to side with the cat owner, saying her sister was being unreasonable and she was right to feel annoyed.

“I had a dog named Jack. When he was 10, my cousin had a son and named him Jack. We never had any issues. We also have an uncle Jack,” wrote one user.

Who do you think is in the wrong – the cat owner or her sister?

WATCH: We Asked Scots If They’re Proud To Be British

Topics:

Cats

RELATED ARTICLES

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

Animals

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

By Callum Boyle

Cat owners warned of new law deadline that could result in £500 fine

Cats

Cat owners warned of new law deadline that could result in £500 fine

By Ryan Price

All cat owners given three month warning to avoid £500 fine before new legislation

Animals

All cat owners given three month warning to avoid £500 fine before new legislation

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

Dust

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

By JOE

Couple threaten to discipline stranger’s ‘out of control’ child on flight

couple

Couple threaten to discipline stranger’s ‘out of control’ child on flight

By Ryan Price

Close friends of 30 years create ‘tiny town’ so they can enjoy retirement together

Close friends of 30 years create ‘tiny town’ so they can enjoy retirement together

By Joseph Loftus

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

Driving

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman broke off ties with family after winning £146 million on lottery because they became ‘greedy’

Family

Woman broke off ties with family after winning £146 million on lottery because they became ‘greedy’

By Ryan Price

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year reveals what her mum said when she told her

annie knight

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year reveals what her mum said when she told her

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 boss reveals player was ‘brought back to life’ after collapsing at half time

euros 2024

Euro 2024 boss reveals player was ‘brought back to life’ after collapsing at half time

By Zoe Hodges

Michael Olise agrees to join Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

Michael Olise agrees to join Bayern Munich

By Callum Boyle

One of 2023’s biggest movies is now available to stream at home

Horror

One of 2023’s biggest movies is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

TV star leaves viewers disgusted after letting dog lick inside of his mouth

Australia

TV star leaves viewers disgusted after letting dog lick inside of his mouth

By Ryan Price

One of the most controversial films ever made is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the most controversial films ever made is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Mum announces own death with heartbreaking goodbye message to followers

sensitive

Mum announces own death with heartbreaking goodbye message to followers

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

UEFA have issued a statement in response to Serbia’s threat to quit Euro 2024

euros 2024

UEFA have issued a statement in response to Serbia’s threat to quit Euro 2024

By Zoe Hodges

Flying an England flag for the Euros might leave you with a fine of £2,500

England

Flying an England flag for the Euros might leave you with a fine of £2,500

By Ryan Price

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

Dust

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

By JOE

Couple threaten to discipline stranger’s ‘out of control’ child on flight

couple

Couple threaten to discipline stranger’s ‘out of control’ child on flight

By Ryan Price

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

By Charlie Herbert

Fan arrested after trying to sneak into England v Denmark disguised as a referee

England

Fan arrested after trying to sneak into England v Denmark disguised as a referee

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories