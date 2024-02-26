Search icon

Lifestyle

26th Feb 2024

Mum leaves savage note in daughter’s packed lunch for teacher who told her how to eat

Nina McLaughlin

A mum has gone viral for leaving a rather brutal note in her daughter’s packed lunch after a teacher told her how to eat it.

The message was shared on TikTok by user @pezzi.shop, and has amassed nearly 60,000 views since it was first posted earlier this month.

“Hi! Evelyn has our permission to eat lunch in any order she chooses,” the note on top of the lunch box reads. “None of her foods are ‘good’ or ‘bad’ – they are just food! Thanks, Caroline and Joey.”

In the caption of the video, the TikToker explains further context behind the note.

“My three-year-old came home from school yesterday, telling me that her teacher told her that she had to eat all of her “good” foods before she ate her “bad” foods,” the mum wrote.

“She couldn’t have her cookie before eating her sandwich and cucumbers.

“In this moment, I felt a little frustrated by the antiquated instruction from the teacher, but I responded saying, ‘Well that’s silly. There are no good foods or bad foods. Food is just food!’

She continued: “I will say, this was not my internal dialogue growing up, but because of the information that I have from so many great accounts created by moms and experts, in the field of childhood and nutrition, I am armed with better responses, knowledge and practices for my kids.

“Three years old. At three years old someone has told her that foods are good or bad. I am so proud that she had sensed something was off – to know that was not right enough to tell me about it. We talk about it all the time at home…

“If you only eat carrots or broccoli your body won’t have protein it needs to grow strong muscles. If you only eat chicken, your body won’t have enough energy to do things like run and play all day long. We need little bits of everything to make sure that we are able to learn and play and grow all day long.

“So to the accounts that make sure we have the words, knowledge and confidence to write the note and practice it at home, I thank you, thank you, thank you. It has changed our family for the better. What you do and what you share is so important to young families.”

@pezzi.shop Here’s the story: My three-year-old came home from school yesterday, telling me that her teacher told her that she had to eat all of her “good” foods before she ate her “bad” foods. She couldn’t have her cookie before eating her sandwich and cucumbers. In this moment, I felt a little frustrated by the antiquated instruction from the teacher, but I responded saying, “Well that’s silly. There are no good foods or bad foods. Food is just food!“ I will say, this was not my internal dialogue growing up, but because of the information that I have from so many great accounts created by moms and experts, in the field of childhood and nutrition, I am armed with better responses, knowledge and practices for my kids. Three years old. At three years old someone has told her that foods are good or bad. I am so proud that she had sensed something was off – to know that was not right enough to tell me about it. We talk about it all the time at home… If you only eat carrots or broccoli your body won’t have protein it needs to grow strong muscles. If you only eat chicken, your body won’t have enough energy to do things like run and play all day long. We need little bits of everything to make sure that we are able to learn and play and grow all day long. So to the accounts that make sure we have the words, knowledge and confidence to write the note and practice it at home, I thank you, thank you, thank you. It has changed our family for the better. What you do and what you share is so important to young families. #kidsnutrition #kidseatincolor #solidstarts #kidfood #babyledweaning toddlers moms babies family @Jennifer Anderson, MSPH RD @Feeding Littles @Kacie Barnes, MCN, RDN @Food Science Babe ♬ It's All Right I Got Ya Baby – Neon Dreams

The note left viewers divided, and the comments section is full of people debating whether the mum is in the wrong or right.

“There is a reason that child goes to that preschool, a reason why this lady is a teacher and a reason why she checks if they are eating or what. It is her job,” one person wrote.

Another put: “I’m sure the teacher wasn’t trying to be cruel… maybe you could have talked to the teacher instead of a passive aggressive note on your three-year-old’s lunch?”

However, a third wrote: “It’s terrifying to think of all the things strangers could be teaching your kid that you have no control over.”

While a fourth penned: “As a former teacher, my thought was the parents packed their kid’s lunch with the intent they eat it; in whatever order or amount!”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I was banned from seeing my friends because I was queer – I feel like I can exist in Brighton’

Brighton

‘I was banned from seeing my friends because I was queer – I feel like I can exist in Brighton’

By Charlie Herbert

Jurgen Klopp to ‘speak with the medical department’ after Darwin Nunez’s wild celebrations

Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp to ‘speak with the medical department’ after Darwin Nunez’s wild celebrations

By Callum Boyle

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

By Ryan Price

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

By Nina McLaughlin

People are losing it at how they reported the release of camera phones in 2001

BBC

People are losing it at how they reported the release of camera phones in 2001

By Ryan Price

Mum hits back after being slammed for putting her toddler ‘on a leash’

Mum hits back after being slammed for putting her toddler ‘on a leash’

By Nina McLaughlin

Aldi fans left divided after customer brings her cat into the store

Aldi

Aldi fans left divided after customer brings her cat into the store

By Ryan Price

Half of Brits take teabags on holiday with them

Brew

Half of Brits take teabags on holiday with them

By Ryan Price

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

By Nina McLaughlin

Millie Bobby Brown says Henry Cavill set ‘strict’ boundaries in their friendship

Charlie Heaton

Millie Bobby Brown says Henry Cavill set ‘strict’ boundaries in their friendship

By JOE

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

History

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

By Nina McLaughlin

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

By Callum Boyle

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

Everton

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

By Charlie Herbert

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

Everton

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

benefits

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

By Nina McLaughlin

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

By Callum Boyle

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

Football

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

By Callum Boyle

Mary Poppins age rating increased over ‘discriminatory language’

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins age rating increased over ‘discriminatory language’

By Charlie Herbert

Paddy McGuinness issues Freddie Flintoff health update after Top Gear ‘cancelled’

Freddie Flintoff

Paddy McGuinness issues Freddie Flintoff health update after Top Gear ‘cancelled’

By Nina McLaughlin

Jurgen Klopp refused to shake Chris Kavanagh’s hand at full time

Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp refused to shake Chris Kavanagh’s hand at full time

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories