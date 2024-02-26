Mum leaves savage note in daughter’s packed lunch for teacher who told her how to eat

A mum has gone viral for leaving a rather brutal note in her daughter’s packed lunch after a teacher told her how to eat it.

The message was shared on TikTok by user @pezzi.shop, and has amassed nearly 60,000 views since it was first posted earlier this month.

“Hi! Evelyn has our permission to eat lunch in any order she chooses,” the note on top of the lunch box reads. “None of her foods are ‘good’ or ‘bad’ – they are just food! Thanks, Caroline and Joey.”

In the caption of the video, the TikToker explains further context behind the note.

“My three-year-old came home from school yesterday, telling me that her teacher told her that she had to eat all of her “good” foods before she ate her “bad” foods,” the mum wrote.

“She couldn’t have her cookie before eating her sandwich and cucumbers.

“In this moment, I felt a little frustrated by the antiquated instruction from the teacher, but I responded saying, ‘Well that’s silly. There are no good foods or bad foods. Food is just food!’

She continued: “I will say, this was not my internal dialogue growing up, but because of the information that I have from so many great accounts created by moms and experts, in the field of childhood and nutrition, I am armed with better responses, knowledge and practices for my kids.

“Three years old. At three years old someone has told her that foods are good or bad. I am so proud that she had sensed something was off – to know that was not right enough to tell me about it. We talk about it all the time at home…

“If you only eat carrots or broccoli your body won’t have protein it needs to grow strong muscles. If you only eat chicken, your body won’t have enough energy to do things like run and play all day long. We need little bits of everything to make sure that we are able to learn and play and grow all day long.

“So to the accounts that make sure we have the words, knowledge and confidence to write the note and practice it at home, I thank you, thank you, thank you. It has changed our family for the better. What you do and what you share is so important to young families.”

The note left viewers divided, and the comments section is full of people debating whether the mum is in the wrong or right.

“There is a reason that child goes to that preschool, a reason why this lady is a teacher and a reason why she checks if they are eating or what. It is her job,” one person wrote.

Another put: “I’m sure the teacher wasn’t trying to be cruel… maybe you could have talked to the teacher instead of a passive aggressive note on your three-year-old’s lunch?”

However, a third wrote: “It’s terrifying to think of all the things strangers could be teaching your kid that you have no control over.”

While a fourth penned: “As a former teacher, my thought was the parents packed their kid’s lunch with the intent they eat it; in whatever order or amount!”