Mum lasering off daughter’s birthmark to ‘protect her’ as she gets older

A mum is lasering off her daughter’s facial birthmark in order to “protect her” as she gets older – after other kids’ “refused” to play with her because of it.

One-year-old Hallie was born with a congenital nevus birthmark on her face – a mole or pigmented birthmark present at birth, that may have hair on it.

Mum Taylor Johnston, 32, had “no idea” about the birthmark before she was born in December 2023 as it “wasn’t picked up by any scans.”

Hallie was referred to Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, when she was two months old, where doctors ran tests to check over her whole to make sure none of the nevus birthmark was “anywhere else” on her body.

If there were any other birthmarks present, they would have investigated further, but luckily, everything came back clear.

Hallie’s parents, including dad, Sean, 35, said they experience “nasty” comments about their daughter’s birthmark – both in person and on social media – “a couple of times a week”.

The pair “don’t want to get rid” of the birthmark but feel it’s the only way to “protect” her as she grows-up – receiving comments like ‘what is that, is it a bruise?’.

Due to the “huge risk” of the birthmark becoming cancerous as she gets older it was also advised by doctors to have it removed – with the family choosing the laser route to avoid scarring.

Taylor, an administration worker, from Thurrock, Essex, said: “When the midwife said it was a birthmark, my mum, Sally, 52, said she noticed me and my husband’s expressions didn’t change – we didn’t care.

“Some of the midwives said, ‘sorry, what’s that on her face?’

“It started from there really.

“The comments I get are unbelievable and it’s from adults.

“It shocks me everyday.

“When she was a newborn a man tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘what is that and what are you doing about it?’

“We don’t want to get rid of her birthmark but the comments we get everyday – we’ve got to protect her”.

When Taylor and Sean attended their first appointment at GOSH February 2024 staff had a psychiatrist on hand waiting for them as “some parents don’t deal with it well” but the pair declined to see them.

Other than the birthmark, Hallie has a “squint” in her right eye – although Taylor claims the two are not connected and she is fit and healthy otherwise.

She said: “We’ll walk into a shop and they’ll say, ‘what is that is it a bruise’.

“A few weeks ago we were at a little beach with Hallie and our sons Freddie, six and Charlie, three.

“She went to touch a bucket and spade and little kids said ‘don’t let her touch that look at her face’.

“I’ve got hundreds of comments on social media.

“One video is talking about how Hallie going through laser because of the heightened risk of skin cancer and this boy commented ‘put her in the sun and see what happens’.

“I’m so thankful she doesn’t understand but she’s nearly two so it’s not much longer until she will.”

The couple’s sons “did not care” when they met Hallie as a newborn about her birthmark.

“After a little while Freddie my eldest said ‘mummy how did it get on her face’”, Taylor explained.

“I said it was magic and it’s just there, and it makes her special.

“We’re quite light-hearted about it – we call it her beard”.

Hallie’s laser treatment is due to start in May 2026 and expected to take up to a year to complete.

Due the birthmark being at risk of turning into melanoma – a type of skin cancer – doctors also advised removing it would be safer.

“I said to my husband if we do two or three sessions and it gets rid of hair and lightens it I might well stop,” Taylor said.

“In the world there are so many people that are different and so many girls are embracing it.

“She might love it – I don’t want her to hate us and say, ‘why did you get rid of it I really liked it’

“The main thing with the laser is to get rid of the hair as it makes it worse than what it is.

“At the end of the day as long as your children are happy and healthy that’s all that matters”.