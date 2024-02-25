Search icon

Lifestyle

25th Feb 2024

Mum hits back after being slammed for putting her toddler ‘on a leash’

Nina McLaughlin

“It’s not due to laziness.”

Rachel Butcher faced criticism from others after putting a backpack with reins on her son, but the mum has spoken out after facing backlash for putting her toddler ‘on a leash’.

“My child runs faster than me,” she said, per Brightside. “Due to scar tissue from my hysterectomy, I have trouble running sometimes to keep up with him. Let it also be known, I religiously ran races and ran every day before my surgery. So it’s not due to laziness.”

Butcher continued, explaining that their son was adopted: “Our son has more energy and speed than your average 21-month-old. Aside from his already rough beginning of medicine exposure, we know little to nothing about his biological family and their genetics. So he could be more hyper just from experiences that I don’t know of.”

The mum had been dubbed “cruel” by some critics for making her toddler wear the reins, but she explained back in 2020 that there were reasons for her using reins on her son.

“I’ve come home crying because I’ve left stores before finishing shopping because he’s having a meltdown, I also got snide comments and nasty looks then too.

“But today, today was worse. We went to Target and he wore his backpack and he did AMAZING. He was HAPPY, LAUGHING, SMILING, and yes, running, but he was close to me.

“My son is nearly three now and still runs – like full out sprints – he still attends OT, PT, and speech, and we’re working through his developmental delays and he is thriving. Remember his name, one day he will be a running back!”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

By Nina McLaughlin

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

By Ryan Price

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

Carabao Cup

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

By Nina McLaughlin

People are losing it at how they reported the release of camera phones in 2001

BBC

People are losing it at how they reported the release of camera phones in 2001

By Ryan Price

Aldi fans left divided after customer brings her cat into the store

Aldi

Aldi fans left divided after customer brings her cat into the store

By Ryan Price

Half of Brits take teabags on holiday with them

Brew

Half of Brits take teabags on holiday with them

By Ryan Price

Man sparks huge debate for wanting to break up with girlfriend for gaining weight

Am I the Asshole

Man sparks huge debate for wanting to break up with girlfriend for gaining weight

By Charlie Herbert

Dad grounds daughter for a week for starting her period too early

Comment

Dad grounds daughter for a week for starting her period too early

By Ryan Price

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

By Nina McLaughlin

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

Football

Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

By Callum Boyle

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

Age

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

By Ryan Price

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

By JOE

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

annoying

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

By Ryan Price

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

By Callum Boyle

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

By JOE

Load more stories