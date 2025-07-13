Search icon

13th Jul 2025

Microbiologist reveals how often people should wash their bedding

Dan Seddon

We shed ‘hundreds of thousands of skin cells’ every single night

Regularly washing one’s bedding is essential, right?

Yet, a 2022 poll revealed that just 28% of British people do so every week.

To combat this concerning illustration of national hygiene, microbiologist Primrose Freestone has provided a complete guide to bedroom cleanliness via The Independent.

“A clean, welcoming bed with crisp sheets, soft pillowcases and fresh blankets not only feels good, it also supports better rest,” she posits.

“Each night, as we sleep, we shed hundreds of thousands of skin cells, excrete oils from our sebaceous glands, and sweat up to half a pint of fluid – even if we’ve showered just before bed. Our skin hosts millions of bacteria and fungi, many of which are transferred onto sheets, pillows and duvets as we move during the night.

“That fresh sweat may be odourless, but bacteria on our skin, particularly staphylococci, break it down into smelly byproducts.”

Freestone isn’t just interested in microbes though, because throughout the day our hair and bodies collect pollutants, dust and allergens that will eventually rub into our beds.

“The flakes of skin we shed every night become food for dust mites,” she added. “Fungi also find your bed appealing. Some species, like aspergillus fumigatus, have been detected in used bed pillows and can cause serious lung infections, particularly in people with weakened immune systems.”

If pets sleep with you, their hair follicles and dirt only ramp up the problem.

A cozy, modern bedroom (Eliane/Adobe Stock)

As far as washing your sheets and pillows goes, Freestone says once per week is the correct amount – unless you’ve been ill, in which case make it every three to four days.

Mattresses; we’re talking a good hoover at least weekly, while airing them every few days is useful too.

Mould and bacteria-harbouring pillow interiors are way less regular. The microbiologist recommends cleaning those every four to six months.

Your blanket and duvet covers should be once every fortnight, minimum, although pet-welcoming sleepers should maybe sneak in a second wash in that time.

Finally we come to duvets themselves. They’re an every three to four month job.

Topics:

bedding,bedroom,Bugs,Health,Hygiene,microbes,Science

