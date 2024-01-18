Man hosts joint baby shower for five women he got pregnant at the same time

A video of the event has left viewers in disbelief

A man has hosted a joint baby shower for five different women who are all carrying his child.

Lizzy Ashliegh shared a video of the event to TikTok, where it has quickly gone viral and racked up a whopping 10 million views.

“We love our baby daddy,” she said in one of the videos from the event.

“We will not ruin our babies’ lives. Our families have accepted this.

“Nothing left to do but to support each other. Takes a village indeed!”

She added: “We can’t change the fact that he’s our baby daddy and everything happens for a reason.

“We’ve decided to work together and our families are supportive of our decision! We’ve accepted each other. It’s better for the little ones.”

The father in question is Zeddy Wills, and he and the five women who are pregnant with his kid seem pretty okay with the situation.

Viewers of the TikTok feel somewhat differently, though.

“What in the Nick Cannon is this,” one person commented, in reference to the American comedian who famously has 12 children from six different mothers.

“How is everyone involved not embarrassed,” a second said.

While a third put: “Pls tell me this not real.”

However, others defended the group’s decision.

“The only thing that matters here is if he is able and capable of taking care of all of them and their babies. If they like it we gotta love it,” one wrote.

Another put: “At least y’all get along.”