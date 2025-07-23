Search icon

23rd Jul 2025

Lidl launches £20 slushy maker perfect for making frozen margaritas at home

JOE

The Ninja SLUSHi (Lidl’s version)

Lidl has launched a £20 slushy maker, which is perfect for making frozen margaritas at home.

And other stuff, we promise we don’t just think of the margaritas…

A dupe for the Ninja SLUSHi Frozen Drink Maker, the product can be used to make an array of delicious drinks, from smoothies to frozen cocktails and frappés. 

While the Ninja machine retails at £350, Lidl’s Silvercrest Slushy Maker will be hitting shelves for just £20 for Lidl plus members.

Non-members will pay £24.99 for the slushy maker, still a whopping £325 less than the Ninja machine.

The machine can blend ice, either fine or coarse, allowing you to customise your drinks. 

Despite a smaller 1.1 litre blending capacity compared to Ninja’s 1.9 litre, the Silvercrest Slushy Maker is still ideal for making several drinks at once.

The German supermarket is also selling pizza ovens in their middle aisle, the perfect accompaniment to the slushy maker for a perfect summer evening.

The Silvercrest Slushy Maker is available in stores until August 31.

