26th Sep 2025

Leicester has been crowned the moustache capital of the UK

JOE

The results are in

Leicester is the moustache capital of the UK, with both London and Leeds flying the flag for chest hair.

A poll of 2,000 men fed into the head and body hair map of Britain, with full beards prevalent among 20 per cent of blokes from London.

While the Northwest and Wales are the places to find a well-shaped goatee, with stubble most popular in the West Midlands.

It also emerged three in five men with facial hair prefer to style it themselves rather than seek professional help.

But of those who do visit the barber for a whisker trim, 32 per cent do so weekly.

The research was commissioned by REMINGTON, which has also partnered with pundit and former footballer Micah Richards to inspire confidence in self-grooming at home.

Micah said: “Keeping your trim fresh is the key to feeling great.

“There’s nothing better than looking in the mirror and knowing everything is on point, it gives you that extra boost of confidence.

“I’ll admit, I’ve spent a lot over the years on keeping fresh, but what I’ve learnt is that you can still get that barbershop finish at home.

“With the right tools and a bit of confidence, it’s actually easier than people think.”

When it comes to hairstyles, buzz cuts (16 per cent), clean shaven heads (12 per cent) and crew cuts (nine per cent) were the top choices.

Followed by a side parting (seven per cent) and high skin fade blend (four per cent).

In the North East, buzz cuts were most popular (20 per cent), whereas in Wales, you’re more likely to see chaps with clean shaven heads (16 per cent).

The study also revealed facial hair is considered most important to maintain for 42 per cent, with hairstyles a close second (40 per cent).

But reason for opting for having facial hair included that it suits their look (41 per cent), convenience (34 per cent) and confidence (26 per cent).

While 14 per cent keep it because their partner prefers it, or to stand out from the crowd.

Of those with facial hair, 40 per cent use an electric trimmer – a sacred tool – with 78 per cent refusing to share theirs.

Bit although 78 per cent of men with facial hair are confident styling it themselves, a third have regretted a style choice at some point.

And overall, 30 per cent find it confusing when it comes to picking the right tool for the job, according to the OnePoll.com data.

Nose or ear trimmers (30 per cent), beard shaping tools (23 per cent), and eyebrow trimmers (16 per cent) are among the gadgets owned by some men.

Other popular grooming products include aftershave (47 per cent), shaving cream or gel (45 per cent), and moisturiser (35 per cent).

With beard specific products also in the bathroom cabinet, as 16 per cent use an oil, 13 per cent a shampoo and 12 per cent a specific balm.

It also emerged 23 per cent of men with facial hair believe styling it makes them more appealing to a partner or potential love interest.

With 28 per cent feeling more confident having tidied theirs up, and 24 per cent feel keeping it in check provides a better first impression when meeting people.

A spokesperson for REMINGTON, makers of the Limitless X X9 said: “Having a fresh trim is really important when it comes to confidence.

“Whether you’re rocking a monster moustache or some devastating sideburns, facial hair also plays a big role.

“And while men traditionally are less out-there with their clothing choices, many make a powerful statement with the way they wear their hair, be it facial or on top of the head.

“It’s brilliant to see more people feeling confident about taking grooming into their own hands.

“This often comes from having the right device.

“Feeling fresh can make all the difference whether it’s first impressions, a big occasion or even meeting someone new.”

