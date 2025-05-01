Search icon

Lego is releasing a new Keith Haring set and fans are raving about it

Jonny Yates

The new set is being released soon

Lego is releasing a Keith Haring set this month and fans are raving about it.

A post featuring the upcoming collection – which features Haring’s iconic dancing figures – has gone viral on X/Twitter.

One user posted the set on the social media platform and captioned the post: “I want this Keith Haring Lego set so bad.”

It garnered plenty of reaction with users saying, “had no clue this existed but buying asap” and “thanks for making me make more purchases I don’t need”.

Others replied saying, “omg so cool”, “now that I’ll get” and “omg they’re perfect!”.

The set comes with more than 1,700 pieces and celebrates one of Haring’s most iconic motifs. It features the pop art dancing figures capturing the bold lines and vibrant colours of the original artwork.

The five dancing figures are built as separate models to give you the choice of how to order and display them, with two different display options.

You can either hang your frameless Lego Keith Haring artwork on a wall or connect each figure to a stand and showcase them as you like, according to the brand.

To find out more about the set including its release date and price you can check it out below.

When is the Lego x Keith Haring set released?

It’s been confirmed that the Keith Haring Lego collection will be released on 15 May.

Fans can pre-order the set already from the Lego website here, and it will begin shipping from 15 May so you can expect it to arrive within 2-4 business days for standard delivery or 1-2 business days for express delivery.

It’s priced at £104.99 / $119 and shoppers can get free standard delivery on it.

You can pre-order it from lego.com/en-gb or lego.com/en-us.

