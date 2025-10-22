Search icon

22nd Oct 2025

Le Creuset gets a huge discount but shoppers find an even cheaper dupe

Jonny Yates

‘Looks as good for a fraction of the price’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

It’s the season for warm and hearty meals like casseroles and curries, and you might want to upgrade your cookware to make them in.

Le Creuset is a popular choice, especially for its cast iron casserole dishes, but they can cost as much as £300 each.

For a limited time the Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish has a 35% discount, taking it from £249 to £161 on Amazon – however it’s still a high price.

Luckily shoppers have found a dupe of the brand which is ‘just as good as’ Le Creuset – and it costs just £29.99.

The round casserole dish on Amazon is also cast iron, with a 2.7L capacity, which serves your favourite dishes for up to four people.

Plus it’s available in cream, which looks incredibly similar to the pricey Le Creuset version, as well as grey, orange and red.

Shoppers have compared it to the more expensive Le Creuset model.

If you’re wondering if the cookware is just as high quality, shoppers have praised the casserole dish, giving it an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 1,000 reviews – with plenty of comparisons to Le Creuset.

One customer said in their five star review: ” Looks as good as Le Creuset for a fraction of the price. Quality cast-iron pot that looks beautiful on the kitchen stove. Brilliant for bread and great for casseroles. I feel like I’ll be using this for many years to come.”

Another said: “I’ve used cast iron pans before and this compares well against Le Creuset.”

While a third wrote: “The cost of the Le Creuset versions was astronomical. I settled on a relatively cheap one and have been delighted with it. Perfect for stovetop use and for ovens and exceptionally easy to clean. Cannot recommend highly enough.”

In a more mixed review, one shopper said: “I was enticed by the Le Creuset aesthetic these have but I wish I could say it’s of even close to that quality when it simply is not.”

To shop the Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole discount for £161 go to Amazon here, and for the dupe version at £29.99 head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon,Home

