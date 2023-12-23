Kerry Katona shocks followers as she urinates on motorway during traffic jam

Kerry Katona has shocked followers on social media after sharing a video of herself urinating on a motorway whilst stuck in a traffic jam.

The former Atomic Kitten singer was in the car with her daughters Heidi and Lilly on their way to a pantomime that Katona was set to perform in.

But they managed to get stuck in a traffic jam on the M56. and unfortunately for the TV personality, she was desperate for the loo.

In a post on her Instagram story, Katona she informed her followers of the worrying situation, and let them know it was unlikely she would make it to the panto in time.

This was followed by a clip of her squatting by the side of her car trying to wee, asking: “Can anyone see me???”

Desperate times called for desperate measures (Instagram/kerrykatona7)

Her kids found the whole thing hilarious and can be heard laughing and joking.

Writing over the video, Kerry commented: “This is what it’s come too!!! Stuck on the M56 trying to get to Panto!! when you gotta go, you gotta go but for the record I got stage fright!!”

She continued” “Still really need to pee!! And we’ve still not moved!!!!!!! This just a little giggle video!!! I did actually have a wee!!!!! Get off your high horse people excuse the pun!!!!!!”

Later on, she clarified to followers: “Just to clear, I didn’t actually have a wee.”

Her daughter Lilly, who is also in festive panto, joked: “Not from lack of trying though!”

Kerry then added: “But I’m not being funny if you’re stuck in a traffic jam like this and you’ve got to go, you’ve got to bloody go!”

