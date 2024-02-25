Search icon

25th Feb 2024

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

Nina McLaughlin

Katie Price has shocked fans with the identity of her latest beau

The 45-year-old shared the news on her social media, declaring that it was ‘fate’ the two were together.

JJ Slater, whose full name is John Joe, first appeared on screen last year on E4’s Married At First Sight.

He was married off to Bianca Petronzi, but their relationship didn’t last and he then ran off with one of the other contestants, Ella Morgan.

Slater didn’t last with Morgan either, though, and the pair split at the end of the series.

However, the 31-year-old appears to have found a new love in Price, who announced the news of their romance on her social media.

“They say things happen for a reason,” she penned. “The unexpected happened. Fate. Ticks every box. @johnjoeslater you have proved to me you are a real gentleman and completely except me for me.”

Slater responded in the comments, writing:  “Fate… thank you so much for being you.”

Fans have responded to the news and shared their well wishes for the couple.

“Pleased you finally found your happiness,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Wow stunning happy for youse guys.”

“Happiness finds everyone eventually,” a third put.

