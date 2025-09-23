‘I founded a women-only community – the secret to peace is no men’

“No men and no drama.”

Meet the women-only community – a group of 11 woman who live together in a tiny home village and say the secret to harmony is “no men and no drama”.

The community – called the Bird’s Nest – and based in Cumby, Texas, and is made up of single and mostly retired women living in tiny homes.

It was founded by Robyn Yerian, 70, in 2022, and has been home to 12 women over the years – with hundreds applying to be part of the community.

Robyn set up the community after she realized she would struggle to support herself in retirement from the money in her 401k.

It inspired her to invest and buy five acres of land in Cumby, Texas, for $35k – which she withdrew from her retirement fund.

Robyn then spent $100k developing the community to make it habitable and moved her tiny home there in 2022.

The group is currently made up of 11 women between the ages of 33 to 78 years old.

The women have nine dogs between them and compared the atmosphere to a “college dorm for older people”.

Robyn, a retired radiology technologist, said: “This community is our little utopia.

“We have dogs running around, and we get together all the time.

“We are a bunch of really great friends.

“It really is paradise for us, it is completely gated – nobody can just drive in.”

Robyn started living in her two-bedroom tiny home in 2016 after watching Tiny House Nation and moved on to a tiny home community.

Robyn says she would “never change” her way of life and wanted to introduce other people to tiny homes.

Initially the 12-lot space she founded was intended to be for anyone over the age of 55 but it soon became a women’s-only community.

It is now home to 11 women – most aged between 60 and 80 and one woman who is 33.

She said: “Everyone in the community now are from all over the state.

“They came, met us, and decided they wanted to be here – sold their home and bought a tiny.

“This is our final home, we won’t be going back.

“We hope to keep each other company for as long as we can.”

After opening the community in 2022, Robyn initially offered it up to anyone over the age of 55.

But after hosting a workshop for women to learn how to use power tools, Robyn floated the idea of it being a women-only community – and said the attendees loved the idea.

Robyn said: “It was all by accident.

“I had around 20 women come for a workshop and we were all sitting around the fire pit one night.

“I said ‘why don’t I do this with just women?’ and everyone thought the idea was awesome.

“I didn’t want to exclude men – this is all about empowering women.”

Robyn wants the Bird’s Nest to be an affordable community.

Rent is $450 a month – including water.

Robyn said: “We all run the community together.

“I don’t make the rules – it is their home too.

“Everyone has decks, a garden with their own flowers and landscaping.”

If you want to live in the Bird’s Nest Community, Robyn will initially have a phone call with you, and then invite you to Texas to spend a few days there.

She said: “I spend a lot of time vetting people.

“I have lots of conversations on the phone and we then meet in person.

“Everyone who comes will stay for a few days.”

Robyn said the community works well as they all care for each other.

One rule that Robyn does enforce is that there can be “no drama” in the community.

And if there are any problems, Robyn says she’s not afraid to ask someone to leave.

Robyn said: “I’m pretty straightforward.

“I don’t sugarcoat anything – you have to be direct so people understand.

“I won’t put up with drama, pettiness, talking behind people’s backs – we don’t do that here.

“If we have an issue, we will say something.”