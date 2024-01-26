‘I asked my Tinder date to split the bill with me on our first date and she was furious’

That old chestnut…

A man has been left fuming after his Tinder date was fuming when he asked her to split the bill for their meal.

In a video shared to TikTok by user @thewaterboy, the couple’s entire bitter argument plays out.

The clip shows her throwing her card down aggressively onto the bill, before asking: “Why are we splitting the bill?”

The TikToker responded: “Well, I mean it’s our first date so I thought we should maybe go half.”

However, it didn’t end there.

In the clip, which has been seen over six million times at the time of writing, viewers can see the couple continue to bicker once they make it to the car.

“I can’t believe you made us split the bill,” the woman can be heard saying.

He retorted: “I mean, you ordered an appetiser that I didn’t even touch… why do you think that I should?”

However, she quipped back: “Okay, but you asked me out.”

When they reach her house, he says: “Alright, see ya… hello… see ya.”

To which the woman responds with simply “bye” before slamming the car door shut.

@thewaterboy I dont even know her and she wanted to split the bill??? After SHE ordered an appetizer that i didnt want!! THIS is what its like dating in MIAMI smh. I gotta move somewhere else, these girls are ENTITLED. ♬ original sound – Water Boy

The TikToker received backlash for his video

The clip has caused a stir among viewers, who took to the comments section to debate the video.

One person wrote: “I’m with her. You asked for the date… you pay!”

Another said: “Date? Nah you’re a friend if we split the bill.”

While a third put: “If you can’t afford to date then don’t! You split the bill with friends or with people that you have no intention of courting.”

“If you ask a woman out, you pay the bill!Shame on you for trying to make her look bad on social media,” a fourth penned.

A fifth joked: “He wanted to impress the internet bros with this one.”