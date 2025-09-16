Search icon

Lifestyle

16th Sep 2025

Good Housekeeping-recommended dehumidifier which costs 5p an hour to run gets limited discount

Jonny Yates

Good Housekeeping-recommended dehumidifier which costs 5p an hour to run gets limited discount

The dehumidifier ‘is worth every penny’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

This popular dehumidifier that costs just 5p an hour to run has been given a limited-time discount.

Recommended by Good Housekeeping, the Devola 12L/day Low Energy Dehumidifier has dropped by 22%.

Usually priced at £139.99, shoppers can bag the handy household item for £108.90 on Amazon.

The energy efficient dehumidifier is perfect for drying laundry, removing excess moisture from the air, and dealing with damp issues.

This particular model can extract up to 12L, costing just 5p per hour (based on 24p/kWh), and has a low noise level.

It’s also portable so it can help remove moisture to protect walls, curtains, furniture and appliances from mould and damp throughout the house.

Alternatively, you can get this humidifier that’s on the cheaper end of the scale at £55.99, but just as popular among customers. Shoppers have said it makes a ‘noticeable difference’, but its capacity is smaller at 2.2L compared to the 12L model from Devola.

It can help remove moisture from the air to deal with damp issues.

The popular dehumidifier has been given a 4.5 star rating from shoppers who have tried and tested the product.

One five-star reviewer said they would “highly recommend this unit for a damp and humidity problem”.

“I’ve had this unit on every single day for a week and the humidity levels have dropped from 80+ to sitting just above 50%. Room feels and smells cleaner. Delighted with the results and can safely say the unit is worth every penny,” they added.

Another wrote: “This has transformed the way I dry my washing, wish I had bought one years ago. Speeds up dry time and stops the house being full of condensation. Not too big, sits in the corner of the room, not noisy, cheap to run.”

While a third wrote: “You can tell the difference it has made in just a week. No more damp smell. Very easy to use. Very good at drying clothes too.”

To shop the limited-time deal on the Devola 12L/day Low Energy Dehumidifier head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

Amazon confirms dates for its Prime Big Deal Days sale in October

Affiliate

Amazon confirms dates for its Prime Big Deal Days sale in October

By Jonny Yates

Lewis Capaldi ticket prices confirmed for his BST Hyde Park show

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi ticket prices confirmed for his BST Hyde Park show

By Jonny Yates

Shoppers find clever ‘space saving’ hack that’s ideal for drying clothes

Affiliate

Shoppers find clever ‘space saving’ hack that’s ideal for drying clothes

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Mum lasering off daughter’s birthmark to ‘protect her’ as she gets older

Parenting

Mum lasering off daughter’s birthmark to ‘protect her’ as she gets older

By JOE

‘Lifesaving’ gadget heats your hands in seconds – and doubles as a phone charger

Affiliate

‘Lifesaving’ gadget heats your hands in seconds – and doubles as a phone charger

By Jonny Yates

Shoppers love this £7 gadget that cleans washing in less than 10 minutes

Affiliate

Shoppers love this £7 gadget that cleans washing in less than 10 minutes

By Jonny Yates

Coffee fans ‘can’t imagine life without’ this barista-level machine from Amazon

Affiliate

Coffee fans ‘can’t imagine life without’ this barista-level machine from Amazon

By Jonny Yates

Dehumidifier that helps ‘tackle damp’ and save on energy bills gets huge discount

Affiliate

Dehumidifier that helps ‘tackle damp’ and save on energy bills gets huge discount

By Jonny Yates

Patsy Kensit takes subtle jab at Liam Gallagher as she launches ‘ex-eraser’ service 

Patsy Kensit takes subtle jab at Liam Gallagher as she launches ‘ex-eraser’ service 

By JOE

Israel is committing genocide in Gaza says UN Commission

Israel

Israel is committing genocide in Gaza says UN Commission

By Joseph Loftus

‘Man overboard’ is an offensive term says the Royal Yachting Association

Offensive

‘Man overboard’ is an offensive term says the Royal Yachting Association

By Erin McLaughlin

Ricky Hatton found dead by ‘close friend and manager’ after not showing up at the gym

Boxing

Ricky Hatton found dead by ‘close friend and manager’ after not showing up at the gym

By Joseph Loftus

Thousands call for Ricky Hatton to be honoured with statue in Manchester

Thousands call for Ricky Hatton to be honoured with statue in Manchester

By Joseph Loftus

Mum lasering off daughter’s birthmark to ‘protect her’ as she gets older

Parenting

Mum lasering off daughter’s birthmark to ‘protect her’ as she gets older

By JOE

UK to deploy fighter jets in response to ‘aggression from Vladimir Putin’

NATO

UK to deploy fighter jets in response to ‘aggression from Vladimir Putin’

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Woman who had affair with Thomas Skinner says it was a relationship not a fling

Relationships

Woman who had affair with Thomas Skinner says it was a relationship not a fling

By JOE

Ruben Amorim ‘could be offered way out’ of Man Utd as European giants consider move

Ruben Amorim ‘could be offered way out’ of Man Utd as European giants consider move

By Jacob Entwistle

NATO boss issues chilling warning as official says Russia ‘could strike London or Paris’ next

Drones

NATO boss issues chilling warning as official says Russia ‘could strike London or Paris’ next

By JOE

News presenter apologises after saying mentally ill homeless people should be ‘killed’

Brian Kilmeade

News presenter apologises after saying mentally ill homeless people should be ‘killed’

By JOE

Busted star quits tour in shock statement day before first gig

Busted

Busted star quits tour in shock statement day before first gig

By Kat O'Connor

Keir Starmer condemns ‘inflammatory’ Elon Musk message to far-right protestors

Elon Musk

Keir Starmer condemns ‘inflammatory’ Elon Musk message to far-right protestors

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories