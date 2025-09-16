Good Housekeeping-recommended dehumidifier which costs 5p an hour to run gets limited discount

The dehumidifier ‘is worth every penny’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

This popular dehumidifier that costs just 5p an hour to run has been given a limited-time discount.

Recommended by Good Housekeeping, the Devola 12L/day Low Energy Dehumidifier has dropped by 22%.

Usually priced at £139.99, shoppers can bag the handy household item for £108.90 on Amazon.

The energy efficient dehumidifier is perfect for drying laundry, removing excess moisture from the air, and dealing with damp issues.

This particular model can extract up to 12L, costing just 5p per hour (based on 24p/kWh), and has a low noise level.

It’s also portable so it can help remove moisture to protect walls, curtains, furniture and appliances from mould and damp throughout the house.

Alternatively, you can get this humidifier that’s on the cheaper end of the scale at £55.99, but just as popular among customers. Shoppers have said it makes a ‘noticeable difference’, but its capacity is smaller at 2.2L compared to the 12L model from Devola.

It can help remove moisture from the air to deal with damp issues.

The popular dehumidifier has been given a 4.5 star rating from shoppers who have tried and tested the product.

One five-star reviewer said they would “highly recommend this unit for a damp and humidity problem”.

“I’ve had this unit on every single day for a week and the humidity levels have dropped from 80+ to sitting just above 50%. Room feels and smells cleaner. Delighted with the results and can safely say the unit is worth every penny,” they added.

Another wrote: “This has transformed the way I dry my washing, wish I had bought one years ago. Speeds up dry time and stops the house being full of condensation. Not too big, sits in the corner of the room, not noisy, cheap to run.”

While a third wrote: “You can tell the difference it has made in just a week. No more damp smell. Very easy to use. Very good at drying clothes too.”

To shop the limited-time deal on the Devola 12L/day Low Energy Dehumidifier head to Amazon here.

