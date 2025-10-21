Search icon

Lifestyle

21st Oct 2025

‘Game-changing’ appliance that keeps the kitchen clutter-free, practical, and organised

Jonny Yates

‘Saves me so much work cleaning’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are snapping up this ‘game changer’ kitchen appliance that saves time cleaning and is ‘worth the money’.

The two-tier dish drainer sits nicely on your kitchen counter top and doesn’t leak water, rust or leave marks.

You can currently get the popular dish drainer rack at a 24% discount for £24.98 on Amazon.

It has an automatic drainboard with more ridges and an angled board to drain water and keep the counter dry, as well as freeing up to 60% of your kitchen counter.

One of its highlight features is the 360° Rotatable Spout, which can be moved to adapt to your sink and have it drain the excess water back in.

While the top tier rack is removable and multifunctional, as it can sit separately on the counter top, or sit in the sink so you can rinse them all at the same time.

Shoppers have given the countertop appliance 4.6 stars.

Shoppers have praised the practical kitchen appliance, with thousands of customers giving it an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon.

One said: “I must say it’s a game changer for my kitchen. The two-tier design is not only sleek and modern but also incredibly functional. Assembly was a breeze; I didn’t even need to glance at the instructions. It’s sturdy enough to hold a full load of dishes without any wobble.

“It’s a solid investment for anyone looking to organize their dishwashing routine better. I would definitely recommend it to friends and family.”

Another wrote: “Would absolutely recommend this draining board, so practical and makes great use of smaller space, really sturdy and secure, drains really well and love how you can move the different compartments around to fit your space.”

Others said it’s a “wonderful drainer [that] saves me so much hard work cleaning my sink” and it “looks great & works well for a larger family” as you “can add or take away extra storage racks”.

To shop the dish drainer, which has been given a 24% discount for a limited time head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon,Home

RELATED ARTICLES

Shoppers discover ‘cost effective’ way to stay warm at night without the heating on

Affiliate

Shoppers discover ‘cost effective’ way to stay warm at night without the heating on

By Jonny Yates

How to watch Arsenal v Atletico Madrid for free

Amazon

How to watch Arsenal v Atletico Madrid for free

By SportsJOE

Conan Gray ticket prices revealed for his 2026 UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Conan Gray ticket prices revealed for his 2026 UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Air fryer that’s ‘just as good as Ninja’ slashed to less than £50

Affiliate

Air fryer that’s ‘just as good as Ninja’ slashed to less than £50

By Jonny Yates

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

HP sauce

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

By JOE

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

Affiliate

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

By Jonny Yates

Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘demon appliance’ worst for spiking bills

Affiliate

Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘demon appliance’ worst for spiking bills

By Jonny Yates

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

Lifestyle

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

By Harry Warner

‘Brilliant’ cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

Affiliate

‘Brilliant’ cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

By Jonny Yates

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

By JOE

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

chagos islands

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

By Charlie Herbert

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

Health

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

By Ava Keady

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

Army

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

By Sammi Minion

‘Passenger overboard’ on cruise ship carrying British tourists

Cruise

‘Passenger overboard’ on cruise ship carrying British tourists

By JOE

Papiss Cissé appears alongside five other ex-Premier League stars for Sunday League side

Football

Papiss Cissé appears alongside five other ex-Premier League stars for Sunday League side

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

White House responds over claims Trump is considering reducing P Diddy sentence

America

White House responds over claims Trump is considering reducing P Diddy sentence

By Harry Warner

Full list of Pizza Hut locations set to close revealed after franchise falls into administration

Food

Full list of Pizza Hut locations set to close revealed after franchise falls into administration

By Harry Warner

Trump begins demolishing part of the White House to make way for new golden ballroom

Politics

Trump begins demolishing part of the White House to make way for new golden ballroom

By Sammi Minion

Key claims we learned from Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir

prince andrew

Key claims we learned from Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir

By Sammi Minion

Holly Hagan’s sister dies aged 19 as star shares ‘immeasurable grief’

News

Holly Hagan’s sister dies aged 19 as star shares ‘immeasurable grief’

By Harry Warner

Atletico Madrid ‘furious’ with Arsenal after hot water failure at the Emirates

Arsenal

Atletico Madrid ‘furious’ with Arsenal after hot water failure at the Emirates

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories