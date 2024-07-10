Search icon

Lifestyle

10th Jul 2024

Cat owner almost comes back from holiday after pet cam shows heartbreaking footage

Nina McLaughlin

They nearly returned home their hearts melted so much

Leaving your pets is one of the most heartbreaking details of going on holiday.

However, for one pet owner, the footage from their pet cam made them feel so bad for leaving their fluffy friend that they nearly came straight back home.

Cat owner Jonah shared a clip of his experience to TikTok, where it quickly went viral and has amassed over 14 million views at the time of writing.

“Checked our cameras 10 minutes after vacation and this is what we saw,” he wrote over the TikTok.

“Instant heartbreak. Almost turned round the car to take Pawl with us.”

The clip shows their brown and white tabby cat wandering around their home with a toy fish in his mouth making a yarl that sounds impressively like he’s crying.

“The fact he’s walking around with his fish makes it that much sadder,” Jonah wrote in the video’s caption, adding: “We have babysitters come on check him so he’s not too lonely.”

@catnamedpawl The fact he’s walking around with his fish makes it that much sadder. (We have babysitters come on check him so he’s not too lonely.) #pets #fyp #popular #cats ♬ original sound – Pawl The Cat

Following the video going viral, Jonah spoke to Newsweek about Pawl and leaving him behind so they could go on holiday.

“I found Pawl about four years ago,” he told the outlet last year.

“I had been living in an apartment on the ground floor for about a week and then a kitten showed up and started scratching at my window. We’ve been best friends ever since.

“When we go on vacation we have babysitters to watch Pawl, but also always set up cameras to make sure he’s doing okay. Typically it’s a lot of him just laying around, or looking out the window looking at birds. This time when we checked the cameras it was Pawl roaming around the apartment with his fish making the saddest meows we’ve ever heard.

“We’re going to start practicing going in the car with Pawl to see how he handles road trips. He does already go for stroller rides and walks. Most mornings I actually wake up the fish in front of my bedroom door because Pawls brings it to me every night. I like to think it’s his way of showing he’s thinking about me.”

Related links:

Japan’s capybara cafe puts cat cafes to shame

Airline to allow cats and dogs to fly in cabins alongside owners

Aldi fans left divided after customer brings her cat into the store

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

‘Our neighbour has 9 cars parked outside our house – my revenge cost them £90k’

Neighbour

‘Our neighbour has 9 cars parked outside our house – my revenge cost them £90k’

By Charlie Herbert

‘My wife locked our son out the house all night for drinking alcohol’

Lifestyle

‘My wife locked our son out the house all night for drinking alcohol’

By Ryan Price

‘Rawdogging’ flights is actually good for you, expert claims

Air Travel

‘Rawdogging’ flights is actually good for you, expert claims

By Harry Warner

Hawk Tuah girl speaks out about the demand for her to start an OnlyFans

hawk tuah girl

Hawk Tuah girl speaks out about the demand for her to start an OnlyFans

By Ryan Price

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

America

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

By Nina McLaughlin

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

Cadbury

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

Eminem

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

England

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

England

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

By Zoe Hodges

Crossbow killing victims are wife and two daughters of BBC commentator

BBC

Crossbow killing victims are wife and two daughters of BBC commentator

By Ryan Price

Load more stories