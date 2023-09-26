Boy, 16, who wore bright red skirt and sequinned tuxedo jacket to prom goes viral

‘At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen’

A schoolboy has sent Twitter into a jubilant meltdown after his mum shared a picture of him wearing a bright red skirt and sequinned tuxedo jacket to prom.

Korben, 16, had bold plans for prom and did not disappoint when the big day arrived.

His mum, Nina Green, shared photos of his eccentric outfit showing her support for her son online.

Taking to X, Nina wrote: “At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later, we made it happen.

“I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible.”

At age 12 my son announced he wanted to go to his school #prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly #proud of him for being true to himself & the reception he got from his whole school was incredible. What do you think @michellevisage @theebillyporter pic.twitter.com/lsLKnmY9k5 — Nina Green (@thisisneenz) July 1, 2022

Not only was Korben’s school supportive, but he’s also received a lot of celebrity support too.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, Michelle Visage, responded to the tweet writing: “Ohhhhhhhh yes! You are an amazing, beautiful mom and your child is a STAR.”

Legendary comic actor, Matt Lucas, also replied to the pic, writing: “He looks fab!”

Almost the entirety of the comment section were delighted for Korben with another user writing: “Love it! And you’re such an awesome and supportive mom! My parents refused to help me with hair/makeup/corsages or even be there to see me off and take pictures…because I wore a beaded necktie with my dress and my date was female.

“Now I know what kind of parent not to be!”

Another said: “He looks great! I hope he had a brilliant time. Please ignore anyone saying since he is a boy he shouldn’t wear stuff like this/he should identify as a girl. Your son is perfect as he is, and I am sure he has a wonderful life ahead of him X.”

It’s great to see someone being true to themselves.

Related links: