Search icon

Lifestyle

26th Sep 2023

Boy, 16, who wore bright red skirt and sequinned tuxedo jacket to prom goes viral

Joseph Loftus

‘At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen’

A schoolboy has sent Twitter into a jubilant meltdown after his mum shared a picture of him wearing a bright red skirt and sequinned tuxedo jacket to prom.

Korben, 16, had bold plans for prom and did not disappoint when the big day arrived.

His mum, Nina Green, shared photos of his eccentric outfit showing her support for her son online.

Taking to X, Nina wrote: “At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later, we made it happen.

“I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible.”

Not only was Korben’s school supportive, but he’s also received a lot of celebrity support too.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, Michelle Visage, responded to the tweet writing: “Ohhhhhhhh yes! You are an amazing, beautiful mom and your child is a STAR.”

Legendary comic actor, Matt Lucas, also replied to the pic, writing: “He looks fab!”

Almost the entirety of the comment section were delighted for Korben with another user writing: “Love it! And you’re such an awesome and supportive mom! My parents refused to help me with hair/makeup/corsages or even be there to see me off and take pictures…because I wore a beaded necktie with my dress and my date was female.

“Now I know what kind of parent not to be!”

Another said: “He looks great! I hope he had a brilliant time. Please ignore anyone saying since he is a boy he shouldn’t wear stuff like this/he should identify as a girl. Your son is perfect as he is, and I am sure he has a wonderful life ahead of him X.”

It’s great to see someone being true to themselves.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I married my favourite schoolteacher – people think she’s my grandma’

‘I married my favourite schoolteacher – people think she’s my grandma’

By Joseph Loftus

Shakira faces more than eight years in jail after being charged with new offences

Shakira faces more than eight years in jail after being charged with new offences

By Joseph Loftus

Martin Scorsese says we need to ‘save cinema’ from superhero movies and sequels

Film

Martin Scorsese says we need to ‘save cinema’ from superhero movies and sequels

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Amazing body transformation of 26-stone man from obese to US Marine (Photos)

America

Amazing body transformation of 26-stone man from obese to US Marine (Photos)

By Ben Kenyon

An actual GIN HOTEL is about to open in London

Alcohol

An actual GIN HOTEL is about to open in London

By Katie Mythen-Lynch

Kanye West will have to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support

Donald Trump

Kanye West will have to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support

By Jack Peat

‘He’s a changed man’: Woman marries her ‘high school bully’

Bullying

‘He’s a changed man’: Woman marries her ‘high school bully’

By Charlie Herbert

Survey reveals the biggest deal-breaker in online dating

Dating

Survey reveals the biggest deal-breaker in online dating

By JOE

This alcoholic Nutella drink will save us this winter

Alcohol

This alcoholic Nutella drink will save us this winter

By Katie Mythen-Lynch

‘I got my three-year-old a pony, £70k bracelet and £50k Rolex for her birthday’

Birthday

‘I got my three-year-old a pony, £70k bracelet and £50k Rolex for her birthday’

By JOE

Viewers blown away by new Yorkshire Ripper series The Long Shadow

Viewers blown away by new Yorkshire Ripper series The Long Shadow

By Joseph Loftus

GTA 6 multiple maps leaked as new footage shows travel between states

GTA 6

GTA 6 multiple maps leaked as new footage shows travel between states

By JOE

Mother dies just months after giving birth to her daughter following IVF battle

Australia

Mother dies just months after giving birth to her daughter following IVF battle

By Charlie Herbert

Peter Kay praised for incredible gesture to fan who died from cancer

Peter Kay praised for incredible gesture to fan who died from cancer

By Joseph Loftus

Football club boss shot dead after team loses 3-2

Crime

Football club boss shot dead after team loses 3-2

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

5 brilliant buddy cop movies you really need to see

5 brilliant buddy cop movies you really need to see

By JOE

Arsenal supporters are particularly pleased about Stoke City’s relegation

Arsenal

Arsenal supporters are particularly pleased about Stoke City’s relegation

By Darragh Murphy

HBO is waging war on porn sites that upload Game of Thrones clips for your viewing, er, pleasure

Emilia Clarke

HBO is waging war on porn sites that upload Game of Thrones clips for your viewing, er, pleasure

By Matt Tate

Sam Allardyce gets a little confused about this Everton player (Video)

Everton

Sam Allardyce gets a little confused about this Everton player (Video)

By Simon Lloyd

COMMENT: We need to ban this sick Fortnite filth before it ruins both our youth and our national team

Antoine Griezmann

COMMENT: We need to ban this sick Fortnite filth before it ruins both our youth and our national team

By Wil Jones

West Ham fans adore the club’s new retro shirt for the Juventus game

West Ham fans adore the club’s new retro shirt for the Juventus game

By Ben Kenyon

Load more stories