Anti-abuse advert praised for having message only children can see

‘We’ll help you’

An anti-abuse campaign is receiving widespread praise across the globe due its hidden message which can only be seen by children.

The advert, which was created by the ANAR Foundation in a bid to help children who are being abused, shows a message reading: “Sometimes, child abuse is only visible to the child suffering it.”

However, beneath this is a message targeted at children who might by walking by.

The small message is placed to match a child’s eye-line and reads: “If somebody hurts you, phone us, and we’ll help you.”

The message can only be seen from low-down due to the way in which the poster is lit.

The message is then followed by the number of Aid to Children and Adolescents – a Spanish organisation which offers confidential support, dedicated to promoting and protecting the rights of children and adolescents.

While the advert was initially shared around ten years ago, it has continued to receive universal acclaim to this day.

Responding to the advert, one Reddit user wrote: “Brilliant: I love this”, another one wrote: “Would have been very cool if that was around when I was a kid. Good invention right there.”

