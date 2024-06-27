Search icon

Lifestyle

27th Jun 2024

Aldi looking for engaged couples to give them free wine for their weddings

Ryan Price

The supermarket chain wants to supply the booze on your special day.

Aldi are calling for engaged couples to get in touch so that they can provide three lucky couples with complimentary wine on their wedding day.

If you’re soon to tie the knot, and still haven’t sorted the catering, Aldi are offering to cover it for you.

We’re in wedding season right now, so we can imagine there will be plenty of people keen to apply, but if you fancy your chances and want to shave a few hundred quid off of your wedding costs, you can apply here.

All you need to do is provide your name, address and list three reasons why you think you should be selected to get free wine for your wedding.

The closing date for entries is midnight on 24th July, so you’ve got the better part of a month to throw your hat in the ring.

The budget supermarket is pretty well-known for its wine selection at this point, with a wide variety of reds, whites and sparkling choices on offer.

Aldi promising to provide 60 bottles of their finest award-winning vino for all of your loved ones to get merry on.

Related links:

Three winners will be picked, so everyone will have a decent chance, provided your 150 word claim to the wine is creative and impressive enough.

The competition has been launched to celebrate David and Victoria Beckham’s silver wedding anniversary.

The celebrity couple tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin, Ireland in July 1994.

One of the bottles included in the prize is the Pierre Jaurant Bordeaux, which wine expert, Sam Caporn, says mimics the taste of the Beckhams’ favourite red, Château Mouton Rothschild – which costs £3,600 per bottle.

A survey conducted by the European retail giants revealed that the average wedding now costs around £20,775.

Topics:

Aldi,Lifestyle,Wedding,Wine

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I want to give my son a gender neutral name, but people are saying that he will resent it in the future’

Baby

‘I want to give my son a gender neutral name, but people are saying that he will resent it in the future’

By Ryan Price

Hospice nurse shares the one thing that ‘nearly everyone’ sees before they die

Death

Hospice nurse shares the one thing that ‘nearly everyone’ sees before they die

By Ryan Price

‘My girlfriend’s mad at me because I said she’s not worth a £8,000 ring’

engagement ring

‘My girlfriend’s mad at me because I said she’s not worth a £8,000 ring’

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

People shocked by new trend of men ‘rawdogging’ flights

Air Travel

People shocked by new trend of men ‘rawdogging’ flights

By Charlie Herbert

‘Black Alien’ says he used to be a ‘very sexy guy’ before his transformation

‘Black Alien’ says he used to be a ‘very sexy guy’ before his transformation

By Joseph Loftus

Seaside town with ‘rowdy’ reputation named UK’s friendliest destination

Blackpool

Seaside town with ‘rowdy’ reputation named UK’s friendliest destination

By Ryan Price

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

Dust

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

By JOE

Couple threaten to discipline stranger’s ‘out of control’ child on flight

couple

Couple threaten to discipline stranger’s ‘out of control’ child on flight

By Ryan Price

‘My sister told me to rename my cat because she wants the same name for her baby’

Cats

‘My sister told me to rename my cat because she wants the same name for her baby’

By Niamh Ryan

Ricky Gervais announces new Netflix special and world tour

Entertainment

Ricky Gervais announces new Netflix special and world tour

By Ryan Price

Gary Neville says Man United should sell the naming rights to Old Trafford

Football

Gary Neville says Man United should sell the naming rights to Old Trafford

By Harry Warner

Just 14% of fans think England will win the Euros

England

Just 14% of fans think England will win the Euros

By Simon Kelly

Louis Theroux’s ‘very unsettling’ new documentary is leaving viewers shook

Documentary

Louis Theroux’s ‘very unsettling’ new documentary is leaving viewers shook

By Ryan Price

Death from E. coli outbreak ‘spread by lettuce’ leads to sandwiches, wraps and salads being recalled

Lettuce

Death from E. coli outbreak ‘spread by lettuce’ leads to sandwiches, wraps and salads being recalled

By Jack Peat

‘Hawk Tuah’ girl has sold more than £50,000 worth of merch after going viral

America

‘Hawk Tuah’ girl has sold more than £50,000 worth of merch after going viral

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

People stunned by trailer that de-ages Tom Hanks to look like at teenager

Film

People stunned by trailer that de-ages Tom Hanks to look like at teenager

By Charlie Herbert

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain, and Portugal for just £15 until midnight

airport

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain, and Portugal for just £15 until midnight

By Ryan Price

Man United hold talks with Euro 2024 star that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already signed before

Bologna

Man United hold talks with Euro 2024 star that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already signed before

By Harry Warner

Lisa Kudrow is rewatching Friends to celebrate ‘hilarious’ Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer

Lisa Kudrow is rewatching Friends to celebrate ‘hilarious’ Matthew Perry

By Ryan Price

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Three

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Three

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate admits that he is the problem after disappointing group stage

England

Gareth Southgate admits that he is the problem after disappointing group stage

By Harry Warner

Load more stories