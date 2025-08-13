Search icon

Health

13th Aug 2025

Woman apologises after her ‘severe diarrhoea’ forces whole flight to be cancelled

Nina McLaughlin

“I am a biohazard.”

A woman who suffered diarrhoea severe enough to get a whole flight cancelled has issued an apology to her fellow passengers.

Meghan Reinertsen took to TikTok to tell her tale, in which she declared that she “single-handedly” managed to get a flight out of Indianapolis cancelled.

“If that flight cancellation changed the trajectory of your life in a really negative way, I’m so sorry,” she said. “But it wasn’t without pain and suffering.”

In the clip, which has been viewed over 20 million times, Reinertsen explained that she was flying from Portugal to the US when she felt a “a disturbance deep, deep” inside her bowels.

“Something is brewing,” she recalled thinking. “Something is happening that I am not prepared to deal with.”

Turns out, the actress and nanny was suffering from a nasty bout of food poisoning.

She had ate an undercooked burger the day before her flight, and it was coming back to bite her – big time.

After landing in the US, she boarded another flight, run by United Airlines, and things took another turn.

She said she had to dash to the loo during takeoff – despite the seatbelt signs still being illuminated – in order to not have an accident.

@meghanreinertsen

Part 1 of how I personally got a United flight cancelled #storytime #airplane #diarrhea @United Airlines

♬ original sound – Meghan Reinertsen

“I couldn’t let that happen to me so for the next 20 minutes, I have more diarrhoea than any human should have in their life,” she said.

“I’m full body sweating, I’m crying, my insides are cramping,” she recalled.

She then started to be sick too, and, after alerting a flight attendant, was given a bag to do so in.

Reinertsen made such a mess in the plane’s toilet that its next scheduled departure had to be cancelled, with specialist cleaners in hazmat suits being needed to give the plane a good deep cleaning.

“They canceled that flight because of me. The hazmat team [had] to come in and clean it, because [they didn’t] know if I’d brought [a disease] back from Portugal,” she concluded.

“I am a biohazard,” she joked. “I am patient zero.” 

Topics:

Aviation,Health,Poo,TikTok,Travel,us news

RELATED ARTICLES

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

Bonnie Blue

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

By JOE

Free bus passes should be given to all people under 22 in England, MPs say

Bus

Free bus passes should be given to all people under 22 in England, MPs say

By Nina McLaughlin

Travellers praise ‘life saving’ holiday item that’s less than £20

Affiliate

Travellers praise ‘life saving’ holiday item that’s less than £20

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

Cancer

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

By Dan Seddon

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

Boxing

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

By Dan Seddon

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

bald

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

By Ava Keady

Drug dubbed ‘Viagra for women’ due to be launched

Health

Drug dubbed ‘Viagra for women’ due to be launched

By Nina McLaughlin

Jessie J admitted to hospital weeks after having breast cancer surgery

Cancer

Jessie J admitted to hospital weeks after having breast cancer surgery

By Nina McLaughlin

James Whale says he ‘probably won’t be here next week’ as he moves into hospice

Cancer

James Whale says he ‘probably won’t be here next week’ as he moves into hospice

By Dan Seddon

Carabao Cup draw in full: Man Utd learn opponents in second round

Carabao Cup draw in full: Man Utd learn opponents in second round

By Jacob Entwistle

US and Russia set to ‘propose West Bank-style occupation of Ukraine’

US and Russia set to ‘propose West Bank-style occupation of Ukraine’

By Joseph Loftus

Favourite VPN of British MPs has been revealed following Online Safety Act

Affiliate

Favourite VPN of British MPs has been revealed following Online Safety Act

By Stephen Hurrell

Cillian Murphy’s new Netflix movie gets stylish and tense first look

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy’s new Netflix movie gets stylish and tense first look

By Stephen Porzio

Margot Robbie had no idea her husband was actually in Harry Potter

Harry Potter

Margot Robbie had no idea her husband was actually in Harry Potter

By Nina McLaughlin

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool fans harshly slam ‘irrelevant’ Newcastle over Alexander Isak saga

Alexander Isak

Liverpool fans harshly slam ‘irrelevant’ Newcastle over Alexander Isak saga

By JOE

Three teenagers charged with murder of 49-year-old man as 12-year-old arrested

Crime

Three teenagers charged with murder of 49-year-old man as 12-year-old arrested

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 59

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 59

By Stephen Porzio

Second person dies after eating ‘toxic broccoli’ sandwich

Italy

Second person dies after eating ‘toxic broccoli’ sandwich

By Nina McLaughlin

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

News

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

By Harry Warner

Marcus Rashford lays into Man United and critically explains downfall of club

man united

Marcus Rashford lays into Man United and critically explains downfall of club

By Harry Warner

Load more stories