Health

24th Aug 2025

The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler has died

Dan Seddon

He played Hesh Rabkin in the classic mob show

The world has lost yet another actor from The Sopranos, this time it’s Jerry Adler.

Recognised for his role as Herman ‘Hesh’ Rabkin, a loan shark and advisor to Tony Soprano, Adler’s character appeared across 28 episodes in total (including the pilot).

His friend Frank J. Reilly announced this sad loss on social media yesterday (August 23), writing: “The great actor, my friend Jerry Adler, died today at the age of 96. You know him from one of his iconic roles had from many of his guest appearances. Not bad for a guy who didn’t start acting until he was 65.

“He arranged to get my son a job on The Sopranos. Many years later, my son got him a job on Rescue Me. RIP to a real one. P.S. my son just texted me.. ‘an all-time great human being. I feel fortunate to have known him.'”

Jerry Adler attends SopranosCon 2019 at Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Following the news, one fan of the late star commented: “If you have watched TV in the last 30 years or so, you know him as a fantastic character actor. Rest well, Jerry Adler.”

The Good Wife co-creator Robert King, who worked with Adler on both the legal drama and its spin-off The Good Fight, paid tribute to him by rewinding the clock.

“Jerry Adler died yesterday,” began his post on X. “The intent was only to have him for one episode of THE GOOD WIFE, but he was so funny in a diner scene, yelling ‘I said ice cream, you stupid b***h’ we had him back for six years of Good Wife and three years of Good Fight. One of our favourite collaborators.”

A stage manager, production supervisor and theatrical director before taking up performance, Adler went on to steal scenes in everything from Charlie Kaufman’s Synecdoche, New York to A Most Violent Year, to The West Wing, Rescue Me, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Transparent.

He leaves behind wife Joan Laxman, whom he married back in 1994.

Topics:

Death,Gangsters,HBO,James Gandolfini,Television,The Sopranos,TV

