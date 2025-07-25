Search icon

Health

25th Jul 2025

Man dies after surviving on only beer for a month after his divorce

Dan Seddon

He’d fashioned a path through his house with empties

Thailand resident Thaweesak Namwongsa sadly lost his life after consuming just beer for an entire month.

Having struggled to deal with his divorce, the 44-year-old had avoided edible sustenance and was discovered in a seizuring state by his teenage son returning home from school, who proceeded to seek help from a neighbour and alert paramedics.

Local reports reveal how rescue workers from the Siam Rayong Foundation arrived at the house in the Ban Chang district of the Rayong province to treat him, but upon doing so, Namwongsa was already unconscious – his feet and hands a blueish colour.

The father was declared dead at the scene, with his final resting place described as ‘an ocean of empty beer bottles’ that had been arranged to make a narrow path.

A man in despair sits at a bar with a glass of beer on the table (Adobe Stock/Volodymyr)

In the aftermath of his death, Namwongsa’s son spoke of his diminished mental state since separating from the mother. The lad had regularly prepared meals for him, yet he refused all of them.

He wasn’t aware of any underlying health conditions that may have resulted in his father’s alcohol abuse or death.

The man died after drinking only beer for a month. Credit: Facebook.

Even though beer is calorie-rich, replacing food with it leads to nutrient deficiency and liver damage.

This comes after Dr. Richard Restak claimed in his 2023 book How to Prevent Dementia that booze should be completely removed from our diets by the age of 65.

If you are struggling with alcoholism, or know someone who is, you can find free help and advice at the following places:

  • Drinkline is the national alcohol helpline. If you’re worried about your own or someone else’s drinking, you can call this free helpline in complete confidence. Call 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am to 8pm, weekends 11am to 4pm).
  • Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is a free self-help group. Its “12 step” programme involves getting sober with the help of regular support groups.
  • Al-Anon Family Groups offer support and understanding to the families and friends of problem drinkers, whether they’re still drinking or not. Alateen is part of Al-Anon and can be attended by 12 to 17-year-olds who are affected by another person’s drinking, usually a parent.
  • We Are With You is a UK-wide treatment agency that helps individuals, families and communities manage the effects of drug and alcohol misuse.
  • You can also find more resources and help on the Drinkaware and NHS websites.

