Man dies after surviving on only beer for a month after his divorce

He’d fashioned a path through his house with empties

Thailand resident Thaweesak Namwongsa sadly lost his life after consuming just beer for an entire month.

Having struggled to deal with his divorce, the 44-year-old had avoided edible sustenance and was discovered in a seizuring state by his teenage son returning home from school, who proceeded to seek help from a neighbour and alert paramedics.

Local reports reveal how rescue workers from the Siam Rayong Foundation arrived at the house in the Ban Chang district of the Rayong province to treat him, but upon doing so, Namwongsa was already unconscious – his feet and hands a blueish colour.

The father was declared dead at the scene, with his final resting place described as ‘an ocean of empty beer bottles’ that had been arranged to make a narrow path.

In the aftermath of his death, Namwongsa’s son spoke of his diminished mental state since separating from the mother. The lad had regularly prepared meals for him, yet he refused all of them.

He wasn’t aware of any underlying health conditions that may have resulted in his father’s alcohol abuse or death.

Even though beer is calorie-rich, replacing food with it leads to nutrient deficiency and liver damage.

This comes after Dr. Richard Restak claimed in his 2023 book How to Prevent Dementia that booze should be completely removed from our diets by the age of 65.

