Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

There’s a whole spectrum when it comes to bowel movement

Dr. Jen Caudle has weighed in on how many times you should be going for a number two.

Over on her TikTok channel, she wanted to clarify how bowel movements are unique to each individual and therefore the idea of a ‘normal’ toilet regime is somewhat unattainable.

“A lot of people tend to think that if they don’t have a bowel movement every single day there’s something wrong with them,” the doctor pointed out.

Many of Caudle’s patients worry that their lack of daily pooing means there’s something wrong with them.

In her video, she noted how a “normal range” is anywhere between three times per day and three times per week.

“Now, some doctors consider constipation to be if you have bowel movements less than three times a week,” caveated Caudle, while emphasising the importance of monitoring your own health.

“I should also say that any change in your bowel habits that’s not typical for you, you need to talk to your doctor about.”

This comes after the medical professional also addressed masturbation in a YouTube video – in terms of if there’s such a thing as doing it too much.

Caudle told her fans: “Well, I’ve got some perhaps good news for you. Before I give you the answer, let me remind you that masturbation is perfectly fine, okay? Masturbation actually can be a very healthy part of overall life and fulfilment, so I don’t want you to think that masturbation is not okay.

“There’s not a top limit threshold. It’s nothing like ‘oh you can’t masturbate more than this amount of times,’ there’s not a lower threshold, there’s not several times in a day, a week, a month.

“Certain people masturbate multiple times a day, some people masturbate only certain times every few months, depending on whatever,” she continued.

“Some people masturbate when they’re in a certain mood, some people masturbate at other times, it just depends.”