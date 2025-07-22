Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

Some guys hadn’t touched themselves in over a year!

A National Survey of Sexual Health and Behaviour conducted in 2009 revealed how often people masturbated.

Investigating males aged between 25 and 29; incredibly, the data showed 17% had not masturbated in the past 12 months, while 15% were masturbating a few times per year to monthly.

Less surprising was the 25% bracket of participants, who masturbated a few times per month to weekly.

23% pleasured themselves on two to three occasions every week and 20% masturbated more than four times across seven days.

“There is a ton of variation in how much people masturbate, and it fluctuates throughout our lives due to things like health, stress, schedule, desire, partnerships with others, and so forth,” sex and relationship therapist Shadeen Francis told MindBodyGreen.

A certified urologist named Jamin Brahmbhatt also shared with the same publication: “There is no set standard for frequency of masturbation. Daily, weekly, monthly… it’s personal preference.”

Even so, a separate study discovered that guys who ejaculated at least 21 times a month were significantly less likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer later in life – compared to those who did so four to seven times per month.

As for the female side of masturbation, 2017 research found 41% had masturbated in the past four weeks and that women touch themselves around eight times per month.

27% masturbate two to three times per week, while 26% did it just once a week.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the boss of a Spanish company gives her staff 30-minute masturbation breaks to relieve stress amongst the workforce.

Erika Lust, who runs the adult-oriented Erika Lust Films, said that the regular ‘self pleasure’ breaks have helped her employees battle through exhausting work days.

Complete with private ‘masturbation stations’, staff in Lust’s Barcelona office get a full half-hour to ‘unwind’ during their shifts.

The trend, which was first introduced in 2022, was so well received that sex toy manufacturers even supplied the company with tools to help get the job done.