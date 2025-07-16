Search icon

Gaming

16th Jul 2025

The PS5 is at its lowest price ever in PlayStation's summer sale

Jonny Yates

The PS5 is at its lowest price ever in PlayStation's summer sale

The PS5 has dropped in price

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Gamers can currently bag the PS5 console at its cheapest ever price for a limited time.

The popular console has dropped in price as part of PlayStation’s annual summer sale.

As part of the sale, the PS5 Slim Digital has been reduced by £90 – which is one of the best prices since the console was released – to £339.99.

While the PS5 Disc version has also been reduced, by a slightly lower £45 to £434.99, but you can still make a saving.

The PlayStation summer sale also includes PS5 bundles, featuring controllers, and 24 months of PS Plus Premium.

It launched today (16 July) and is running until 29 July, giving fans plenty of time to secure a discounted console.

Below you can find out some highlights from the sale, and check out the full PlayStaion summer sale here.

When is the PlayStation Summer Sale?

The PlayStation Summer Sale begins on 16 July and runs until 29 July, 2025. It’ll end at 11:59pm BST on 29 July – or until stock lasts – so make sure you’ve secured your deals in time.

How much is the PS5 in the PlayStation summer sale?

You can get £90 off the PS5 Slim Digital, which takes the price from £429.99 to £339.99.

This is the best price drop on the console since the Black Friday sale, so you can make a decent saving.

The PS5 Slim Standard has been reduced by £45, taking the price from £479.99 to £434.99. Although the deal isn’t as good as the Digital edition, it’s worth it if you enjoy the physical game experience.

What other console deals can I get?

PlayStation has also launched savings on PS5 bundles, including the PS5 and two DualSense Controllers bundle, and the PS5 Plus Premium bundle.

The controllers bundle with the PS5 Digital and is priced at £389.99 instead of £479.99, so you can make a saving of £90.

While the bundle with the PS5 Disc is priced at £484.99 instead of £529.99, which is a saving of £45.

Shoppers can also get the PS5 Disc with a 24 month subscription for £634.99 instead of £679.99.

Are there any game deals in the summer sale?

Yes, PS5 fans can also save up to 50% off games as part of the PlayStation summer sale.

This includes God of War Ragnarok for £34.99, Horizon Zero Dawn for £25.99, The Last of Us Part I for £34.99, Spider-Man 2 for £42.99, and Uncharted for £17.99.

To shop all of the gaming deals head to the PlayStation website here.


Topics:

Affiliate,Gaming,Gaming consoles,Gaming JOE,PlayStation,Playstation 5,ps5

