PlayStation 6 release date leaked and gamers aren’t happy

PS6 details have leaked, much to the dismay of some PS5 gamers

It seems new PlayStation 6 leaks have ruffled some feathers with PS5 fanatics.

The PlayStation 5 is now nearly five years old, and in those years, plenty of memorable games have come out for the platform.

Games such as Astro Bot, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Returnal, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have been raved about in the gaming community.

However, some fans feel that the quality and, more so, the quantity of games has decreased in this generation compared to previous years, although this might change with the PS6.

A new video by Moore’s Law is Dead on YouTube has suggested that the PlayStation 6 could launch in the fall of 2027 or early 2028, and this news did not go down well with PS5 fans.

One Twitter user wrote: “Feel like we didn’t get enough good games on PS5, and PS6 is now coming out.”

The report by Moore’s Law is Dead also points to full backwards compatibility with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games, along with the fact that the new PS6 will also “three times the graphics performance” of the PS5.

One user wrote: “This is funny ‘Backwards compatible with PS4 & PS5’. All we had were remasters lol.”

“Can’t wait to buy GTA6 Enhanced Edition on my PS6. Then buy GTA6 Remastered on PC a year later,” another joked.

However, it’s important to point out that it’s better to take these ‘leaks’ with a grain of salt until Sony or an official source confirms or denies the release of a new console.

The PS6 is definitely on its way, and Sony has confirmed that it’s working on the new console, however, an official announcement will not be made for at least another year or two.