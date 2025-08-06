Search icon

Gaming

06th Aug 2025

PlayStation 6 release date leaked and gamers aren’t happy

JOE

PS6 details have leaked, much to the dismay of some PS5 gamers

It seems new PlayStation 6 leaks have ruffled some feathers with PS5 fanatics.

The PlayStation 5 is now nearly five years old, and in those years, plenty of memorable games have come out for the platform.

Games such as Astro Bot, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Returnal, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have been raved about in the gaming community.

However, some fans feel that the quality and, more so, the quantity of games has decreased in this generation compared to previous years, although this might change with the PS6.

A new video by Moore’s Law is Dead on YouTube has suggested that the PlayStation 6 could launch in the fall of 2027 or early 2028, and this news did not go down well with PS5 fans.

One Twitter user wrote: “Feel like we didn’t get enough good games on PS5, and PS6 is now coming out.”

The report by Moore’s Law is Dead also points to full backwards compatibility with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games, along with the fact that the new PS6 will also “three times the graphics performance” of the PS5.

One user wrote: “This is funny ‘Backwards compatible with PS4 & PS5’. All we had were remasters lol.”

“Can’t wait to buy GTA6 Enhanced Edition on my PS6. Then buy GTA6 Remastered on PC a year later,” another joked.

However, it’s important to point out that it’s better to take these ‘leaks’ with a grain of salt until Sony or an official source confirms or denies the release of a new console.

The PS6 is definitely on its way, and Sony has confirmed that it’s working on the new console, however, an official announcement will not be made for at least another year or two.

Topics:

PlayStation,Playstation 5,playstation 6,Sony

RELATED ARTICLES

The PS5 is at its lowest price ever in PlayStation’s summer sale

Affiliate

The PS5 is at its lowest price ever in PlayStation’s summer sale

By Jonny Yates

Titanic escape simulator game is set to release on PlayStation in 2026

Gaming

Titanic escape simulator game is set to release on PlayStation in 2026

By Dan Seddon

Hit game based on classic action film part of free PlayStation Plus offerings next month

action

Hit game based on classic action film part of free PlayStation Plus offerings next month

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Lego gives fans an important update on new Pokemon collection

Affiliate

Lego gives fans an important update on new Pokemon collection

By Jonny Yates

One of the best PS5 games ever made just got a 50% discount

Affiliate

One of the best PS5 games ever made just got a 50% discount

By Jonny Yates

One of the biggest-selling PS5 games of the year gets huge discount for Prime Day

Affiliate

One of the biggest-selling PS5 games of the year gets huge discount for Prime Day

By Jonny Yates

Amazon is giving away six ‘fan-favourite’ games ahead of Prime Day

Affiliate

Amazon is giving away six ‘fan-favourite’ games ahead of Prime Day

By Jonny Yates

What reviews are saying about Switch 2’s ‘biggest game’ Mario Kart World

Gaming

What reviews are saying about Switch 2’s ‘biggest game’ Mario Kart World

By Jonny Yates

Rog Xbox Ally X: Everything we know about UK release date, price and pre orders

Affiliate

Rog Xbox Ally X: Everything we know about UK release date, price and pre orders

By Stephen Hurrell

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

action

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

Disney

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

By JOE

Homelessness Minister ‘evicted tenants from property and hiked rent by £700’

Labour

Homelessness Minister ‘evicted tenants from property and hiked rent by £700’

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

By Charlie Herbert

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

Ballon d'Or

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

By Sammi Minion

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

Ibiza

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

By Ava Keady

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

By Ed Campbell

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

Instagram

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

By JOE

The reason why Man United are able to afford £74m Sesko revealed

Football

The reason why Man United are able to afford £74m Sesko revealed

By Sammi Minion

Disney+ will show live La Liga games next season 

Disney Plus

Disney+ will show live La Liga games next season 

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories