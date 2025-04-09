Search icon

09th Apr 2025

You can get a discount on the original Nintendo Switch in rare deal

Jonny Yates

There’s a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch

This week saw pre orders launch for the newly announced Switch 2 with all eyes on the upcoming console.

But away from all the hype customers can actually bag a decent discount on the original Nintendo Switch.

The original red and blue Nintendo Switch has a rare discount of 6% on Amazon.

It’s not typical for Nintendo consoles to be discounted, with the price at £232 following the announcement of the Switch 2.

The original Switch has an LCD display, 32 GB internal storage and a 6.2-inch screen and of course is home to classic games like Mario Kart, Minecraft and Animal Crossing.

There’s also discounts on the OLED models, with the neon blue/red version at 7% off for £249 or the white version at 6% off for £250.

The OLED version of the Switch features a 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage and enhanced audio.

The discounts come ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2, which is being released on 5 June, with pre orders opening on 8 April.

A number of retailers including Amazon sold out within hours due to huge demand, with more expected to be released soon.

The Switch 2 features include a 7.9 inch LCD display, Joy-Con 2 controllers that connect magnetically and built-in voice chat.

There’s also 256GB of internal storage – eight times that of the original Switch – and 4K support when the console is docked.

But if you’re not too bothered about getting the new Switch 2 then you can get a discount on the original Nintendo Switch and OLED models.

Below you can find the latest deals on the Switch consoles.

What Nintendo Switch deals can I get?

These are the consoles that have been discounted on Amazon:

