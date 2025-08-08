Search icon

08th Aug 2025

Nintendo fans can get a discount on this Switch console in rare deal

Jonny Yates

Nintendo fans can get a discount on this Switch console in rare deal

The Nintendo Switch deal is available on Amazon

A popular edition of the Nintendo Switch console has been given a rare discount on Amazon.

Fans of the gaming brand can get their hands on the OLED edition of the Switch at a 6% discount.

The discount is on the white version of the console, which has dropped to £230, while the red and blue edition also has a discount of 3% to £240.

Nintendo rarely drops the price of its consoles, so it’s a chance to get the Switch for less than its original price.

The white version is currently cheaper than the original Switch, which boasts more internal storage, a bigger screen, and improved sound quality.

The OLED version of the Switch features a 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage and enhanced audio.

It’s also compatible with all of the classic Switch games including Mario Kart, Minecraft and Animal Crossing.

One five-star review says the OLED model is a “stunning upgrade” from the original console.

“As someone who’s enjoyed the original Switch, I was eager to see how the OLED version would improve the experience—and it does not disappoint,” they added.

Another said: “Having owned a original Switch for years I was not disappointed. The screens amazing and the build quality is far superior to the original, definitely makes me want an OLED Switch 2 if they make an appearance.”

Earlier this year saw the release of the much-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, with the console selling out during pre-orders.

It’s now back in stock with a price mark of £429.99 for a bundle, so if you don’t want to get the latest console then you can make a big saving with the OLED model.

You can shop the OLED model in white on Amazon here and the OLED model in red and blue on Amazon here.

