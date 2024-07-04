Search icon

Food

04th Jul 2024

Walkers fans left ‘devastated’ after company confirms popular crisp has been discontinued

Zoe Hodges

Fans will have to wait a little longer

Walkers have confirmed it has no plans to bring back a popular discontinued flavour despite fans outcry.

Over the years, the crisp giant has introduced us to a range of products such as Wotsits, Quavers, Monster Munch, Squares and Bugles.

However, they have also cruelly taken away some of the nation’s favourite flavours in recent years as they continue to ‘evolve’ their portfolio.

Walkers Stax disappeared from shelves back in 2021 and despite calls from customers to bring the more-ish crisps back, Walkers has confirmed it currently has no plans to reintroduce them.

There were three flavours in the Stax range, original, sour cream and onion and paprika, and though fans said they were ‘absolutely devastated’ Walkers have not reversed their decision to axe them.

On fan took to X at the time and said: “Absolutely devastated! I’m guessing the reason behind their discontinuation is poor sales?”

Whilst another took a swipe at Walkers competitors Pringles: “Would you consider forwarding on your recipe to Pringles? Their crisps taste awful in comparison.”

Now, three years on fans have taken to social media again to try and force the issue. One customer reached out to Walkers: “Hi, I’m from abroad and absolutely love Lays Stax. Are they available here? Cause I haven’t found any.”

When it was confirmed to the customer that they are no longer available, they wanted to know if there were any plans to bring them back in the future. Walkers responded saying: “No current plans, but we’ll let the team know you’ve been asking!”

A Walkers spokesperson said: “We said goodbye to Walkers Stax three years ago. Continuously evolving our portfolio enables us to focus our efforts on making more of the flavours crisp fans love the most.”

In November last year, Walkers announced it was stopping making Salt and Vinegar Quavers, while in October fans discovered its popular Worcester sauce flavoured crisps.

At the start of 2024, Walkers announced it was going to stop making Marmite flavoured crisps, whilst fans also learned the Sensations Streetmix had also been discontinued.

However, it has introduced several new flavours this year. On July 1st Walkers launched a new range of Wotsits and Monster Much crisps made with chickpeas with new flavours, Wotsits Cheese Toastie, Wotsits Crispy Bacon and Monster Munch BBQ Sauce.

Previously, Walkers Sensations range welcomed new flavours, Mature Cheddar and Chilli Chutney and Crushed Sea Salt & Black Peppercorn and they have also introduced Extra Flamin Hot Crunchy Wotsits.

