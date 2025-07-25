Search icon

25th Jul 2025

The soft serve ice cream maker that’s so good it keeps selling out

Stephen Hurrell

The cult hit ice cream maker that has spawned huge communities of fans online has been improved for 2025 and the release date is days away.

The new Ninja Swirl by Creami is the latest model based on the Creami ice cream maker last year. The Creami proved to be a huge hit and sold out in multiple retailers as fans fought to get their hands on the world’s best at-home ice cream maker.

The new Swirl update is not available yet on the Ninja website and will only be restocked at the end of July here, according to the kitchen brand.

It works by using something Ninja calls  Soft Serve Creamify Technology. The name refers to the ‘Swirl’, a spinning blade that turns frozen ice cream into soft serve and 12 other styles of dessert.

The Swirl is a new take on the Creami, itself a new launch last year where it has become a cult hit with a dedicated fanbase sharing recipes, tips and tricks on how to make ice cream and desserts. The mini Creami is £170 in the most recent sales but you will have to pay £250 for the 10-in-1 version that more closely matches expensive professional ice cream makers.

The Swirl adds another £100 to that price and says that it gives you the ability to make soft serve ice cream through a new star-shaped nozzle and that ‘swirling’ cutting blade.

The new Swirl turns a pint into your favourite dessert quickly and easily and adds two new functions to the famed 10-in-1. On top of the usual sorbet, ice cream, gelato and milkshake options you can also create frozen custard and fruit whip as well as the main draw – proper soft serve ice cream.

Ninja originally planned to launch the Swirl in ‘late summer 2025’ and some retailers have listed an on-sale date of 30 July, meaning it will not be long until you can get your hands on some proper homemade soft serve ice cream.

You will be able to buy the Swirl here.

