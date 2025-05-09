Search icon

09th May 2025

The Ooni pizza oven alternative that costs less than £100

Stephen Hurrell

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Amazon is selling a pizza oven at a fraction of the price of an Ooni in an early summer sale

The shopping giant has cut the price of a pizza oven that can be used in a garden, balcony or patio for less than £100 – a third of the price of the celebrated Ooni pizza overs.

The first generation Ooni Karu 12 costs £299 and is one of the best pizza ovens on the market. It uses multi-fuel, which means it can be powered by wood or gas. Ooni says it can cook a restaurant-ready pizza in just 60 seconds.

It is the ideal outdoor device for cooking when you have a small patio or balcony but at £299 it is one of the more expensive options on the market.

Luckily the Amazon sale this week has a more affordable option. It is selling a wood-fire pizza oven for less than £100.

The lightweight Outsunny outdoor pizza oven weighs just 11kg and promises professional-style pizza in minutes. The pizza oven is listed as £93 in the Amazon sale for a short time only.

There is a cheaper option if you are a casual pizza maker. George Foreman may be more often associated with grills but the company has also launched an ultra-cheap pizza oven that sits on top of a barbeque for £56.99.

The Foreman pizza ovens means you have to have a barbeque first but it does come with a ceramic pizza stone, an in-built thermostat and a pizza padel included in the price.

The Amazon sale is technically a tech week with discounts on everything from headphones to Amazon Echo devices. However, there are also price drops on other items including pizza ovens. 

You can see the Amazon sale here.

