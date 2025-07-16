Papa Johns’ launches cocktail made with their own pizza sauce

Watch out Bloody Mary, there’s a new tomato-based cocktail on the block.

Papa Johns’ has created a limited edition cocktail made from their very own tomato sauce.

Developed with expert mixologists, Sip Social, the Tomatini features Papa Johns’ unmistakably premium Portuguese-sourced tomato sauce, which is made 24 hours after being harvested. With natural sweetness, antioxidants and umami flavours (and never from concentrate), the vine-ripened sauce is blended with a basil-infused vodka and thyme-flavoured vermouth. The recipe brings out the rich tomato base with the perfect herby notes to complement, blended with a red wine syrup for depth.

Having tried the drink, we’d say this is perfect for those of you who want something a little bit sweeter and less spicy than a traditional Bloody Mary.

The drink is designed to pair perfectly with your favourite slice of pizza, and comes after new research found almost two-thirds of cocktail lovers are turning to tangy and savoury alternatives.

60% of those asked said they were trying flavours such as tomatoes (34%), and herby hints like basil and thyme (29%) instead of traditionally sweet cocktails.

And whilst you may think a pizza maker developing cocktails is a bit unusual, it turns out most Brits actually think pizza is the perfect pairing for a cocktail.

Seven in 10 young Brits rate pizza as their go-to, beating tacos, sushi and classic Indian and Chinese takeaways.

Meanwhile, almost a third (29%) agreed they prefer a savoury cocktail and always order them.

You’ll need to be quick to get your hands on a can of Tomatini though, by heading to www.PapaJohnsTomatini.com from the 15th July to submit your details – because once they’re gone, they’re gone!

A Papa Johns spokesperson said: “We’re always looking for ways to reimagine the flavours our fans love most. The Tomatini takes our signature tomato sauce – never made from concentrate – and blends it with basil-infused vodka, aromatic thyme and a touch of red wine syrup for a cocktail that’s bold, savoury and unmistakably Papa Johns. We’re proud of our ingredient and quality credentials, so it’s exciting to celebrate the integrity and craftsmanship of what goes into our pizzas in a whole new way.”

Commenting on the uptick in savoury cocktail cravings, Richard Maxted, Director and Founder of Sip Social: “We’re seeing a real shift in drinking culture with people wanting complex, layered flavour profiles that challenge the norm. The Tomatini is a perfect example of this, as it pairs rich umami from the tomato with fresh herby notes and a touch of acidity. It’s surprisingly versatile too, making it a great match for a pizza or even just a salty snack in the sun.”

The Tomatini should be served chilled and shaken well before serving. All alcohol should be consumed responsibly.