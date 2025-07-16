Search icon

Food

16th Jul 2025

Papa Johns’ launches cocktail made with their own pizza sauce

Charlie Herbert

Watch out Bloody Mary, there’s a new tomato-based cocktail on the block.

Papa Johns’ has created a limited edition cocktail made from their very own tomato sauce.

Developed with expert mixologists, Sip Social, the Tomatini features Papa Johns’ unmistakably premium Portuguese-sourced tomato sauce, which is made 24 hours after being harvested. With natural sweetness, antioxidants and umami flavours (and never from concentrate), the vine-ripened sauce is blended with a basil-infused vodka and thyme-flavoured vermouth. The recipe brings out the rich tomato base with the perfect herby notes to complement, blended with a red wine syrup for depth.

READ NEXT: These are London’s best food challenges

Having tried the drink, we’d say this is perfect for those of you who want something a little bit sweeter and less spicy than a traditional Bloody Mary.

The drink is designed to pair perfectly with your favourite slice of pizza, and comes after new research found almost two-thirds of cocktail lovers are turning to tangy and savoury alternatives.

60% of those asked said they were trying flavours such as tomatoes (34%), and herby hints like basil and thyme (29%) instead of traditionally sweet cocktails.

And whilst you may think a pizza maker developing cocktails is a bit unusual, it turns out most Brits actually think pizza is the perfect pairing for a cocktail.

Seven in 10 young Brits rate pizza as their go-to, beating tacos, sushi and classic Indian and Chinese takeaways. 

Meanwhile, almost a third (29%) agreed they prefer a savoury cocktail and always order them.

You’ll need to be quick to get your hands on a can of Tomatini though, by heading to www.PapaJohnsTomatini.com from the 15th July to submit your details – because once they’re gone, they’re gone!

A Papa Johns spokesperson said“We’re always looking for ways to reimagine the flavours our fans love most. The Tomatini takes our signature tomato sauce – never made from concentrate – and blends it with basil-infused vodka, aromatic thyme and a touch of red wine syrup for a cocktail that’s bold, savoury and unmistakably Papa Johns. We’re proud of our ingredient and quality credentials, so it’s exciting to celebrate the integrity and craftsmanship of what goes into our pizzas in a whole new way.”

Commenting on the uptick in savoury cocktail cravings, Richard Maxted, Director and Founder of Sip Social: “We’re seeing a real shift in drinking culture with people wanting complex, layered flavour profiles that challenge the norm. The Tomatini is a perfect example of this, as it pairs rich umami from the tomato with fresh herby notes and a touch of acidity. It’s surprisingly versatile too, making it a great match for a pizza or even just a salty snack in the sun.”

The Tomatini should be served chilled and shaken well before serving. All alcohol should be consumed responsibly. 

Topics:

Alcohol

RELATED ARTICLES

Doctor reveals exactly how many drinks it takes to make you hungover

Alcohol

Doctor reveals exactly how many drinks it takes to make you hungover

By Dan Seddon

Top ways to cut back on drinking as six signs show you’re a borderline alcoholic

Alcohol

Top ways to cut back on drinking as six signs show you’re a borderline alcoholic

By JOE

Glastonbury drink prices leave people shocked as they increase again

Alcohol

Glastonbury drink prices leave people shocked as they increase again

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

Cadbury

People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

By JOE

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

Food

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

By Nina McLaughlin

106-year-old says secret to a long life is having a bowl of custard every day

Asda

106-year-old says secret to a long life is having a bowl of custard every day

By Dan Seddon

McDonald’s are introducing a new Filet-O-Fish burger for the first time in 50 years

Burgers

McDonald’s are introducing a new Filet-O-Fish burger for the first time in 50 years

By Dan Seddon

UK households told to put A4 sheet of paper in fridge before Saturday

Drink

UK households told to put A4 sheet of paper in fridge before Saturday

By Dan Seddon

Aldi launch exclusive sparkling wine limited to one bottle per customer

Aldi

Aldi launch exclusive sparkling wine limited to one bottle per customer

By Nina McLaughlin

British 18-year-old died ‘before he’d even unpacked his bags’ on first lads’ holiday

Drug use

British 18-year-old died ‘before he’d even unpacked his bags’ on first lads’ holiday

By Sammi Minion

Norwegian Olympic medallist Audun Grønvold dies after lightning strike

News

Norwegian Olympic medallist Audun Grønvold dies after lightning strike

By Harry Warner

American state rocked by 7.3 magnitude earthquake leaving residents scrambling to high ground

Alaska

American state rocked by 7.3 magnitude earthquake leaving residents scrambling to high ground

By Harry Warner

Blazing inferno destroys main stage at major festival days before it was due to begin

Fire

Blazing inferno destroys main stage at major festival days before it was due to begin

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

By Stephen Porzio

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

Conference League

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

Affiliate

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

By Stephen Porzio

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Sci-Fi

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

Affiliate

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

By Ava Keady

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

Netflix

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories