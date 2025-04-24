M&S fans hail new pistachio chocolate bar the ‘best ever’

Big news

M&S has launched their very own take on the viral Dubai chocolate.

In recent months, Dubai chocolate has taken over the internet.

For those who don’t know, the Dubai chocolate trend celebrates all things pistachio.

Typically, Dubai chocolate bars are filled with a mix of pistachio and knafeh.

However, M&S’ new launch is even more decadent, as it is a fresh take on their already hugely popular Big Daddy bars.

The bars feature a thick layer of milk chocolate, gooey caramel and a crunchy biscuit layer.

However, the Big Daddy Pistachio comes with a new crunchy pistachio layer instead.

It costs £8.50 for a big 280g bar.

“We’ve seen the pistachio trend explode in the past few months, both on restaurant menus and on social media, so it’s a real focus for us as one of our top flavour trends this year,” M&S director of product development Kathryn Turner said.

“For example, our new Collection Pistachio & Milk Chocolate Egg was flying off the shelves well over a month before Easter, while shoppers were snapping up 5,000 jars a day of our top-quality Collection Pistachio Crème when it launched – that’s 7 jars every minute.

“In fact the pistachio creme has been so popular that we’re now bringing it back all year round!”

Fans have flocked to share their thoughts over the new launch.

“10/10 best chocolate I’ve ever had,” one person said.

Another put: “It’s not Dubai chocolate but it was fab. 10/10.”

“I got it, it’s lovely and will probably not last the day,” a third penned.

However, not everyone was best pleased.

“It’s not all that, I was disappointed barely tasted the pistachio, and the chocolate was disappointing,” one person put.