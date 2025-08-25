Morrisons launches giant bourbons and custard creams

The only thing better than biscuit? A giant biscuit.

Morrisons has just dropped a brand-new bakery range, and it’s full of tasty treats – featuring giant versions of two of the nation’s most iconic biscuits.

First up, two of Britain’s best-loved biscuits have had a mega makeover. For just £2, you can pick up giant Bourbon and Custard Creams from the Morrisons Bakery – perfect for sharing (or not!).

READ NEXT: The London restaurant looking to kick small plates into the long grass

Morrisons Giant Caramelised Filled Biscuit combines the classic vanilla-flavoured creamy filling with notes of rich caramel, while the Giant Chocolate Filled Biscuit offers a chocolate buttercream filling inspired by the fan favourite Bourbon.

We’ve tried both and it’s safe to say, they both hit the spot and are the perfect companion for a good cup of tea – just like the smaller originals.

(Morrisons)

If you’re more of a pastry person, you’ll love the latest Cakeshop creation. Think buttery croissants with a fruity, creamy filling – choose between Jam, Cream & Raspberries or Jam, Cream & Almonds – all for just £1.50 each. Breakfast goals, sorted.

There’s more, too: rich loaded brownies made for sharing (£3 for a pack of 4), soft focaccia rolls from ‘The Best’ range to take your Italian dishes up a notch (£1 for a pack of 2), and a comforting Caramelised Biscuit Cake that brings a sweet dose of nostalgia – and it’s only £1.