01st Jul 2024

McDonald’s to launch new 50th anniversary menu featuring the return of 3 legendary burgers

Zoe Hodges

The Milkybar McFlurry sounds delicious

McDonalds is celebrating its 50th birthday in the UK this year and to celebrate has announced a special limited-edition menu for July.

The menu sees the return of three iconic burgers as well as a host of new products that customers of the fast-food chain will be delighted by.

As of July 17th, there will be three new deserts for customers to get their hands on including a Milkybar Raspberry Ripple McFlurry, a Munchies Cookie Dough McFlurry, and a Birthday Cake Donut.

The colourful ring donut, topped with sprinkles features a strawberry filling.

The Milkybar McFlurry is made of McDonald’s soft ice cream and is decorated with mini Milkybar chocolate drops and a sweet raspberry sauce whilst the Munchies McFlurry swaps Milkybar chocolate drops for Munchies biscuit pieces and a caramel cookie dough sauce.

Several desserts are having to vacate the menu to make way for the new flavours, however. These include the Skittles McFlurry, the Galaxy Caramel McFlurry and the Galaxy Chocolate and Raspberry Pie.

There are also savoury additions to the new menu. Making a return to the menu since it was discontinued in October of last year is the McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse, a chicken burger topped with a smoky BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, red onion, and lettuce.

The Double Big Mac and the Double Big Mac with bacon also reappear on the celebratory menu.

McDonalds, which opened it’s first UK store in October 1974 in Woolwich, South London, are also releasing a new side.

The Cheesy Garlic Bread Dippers are a twist on the classic Mozzarella dippers and can be ordered as a side or sharebox.

However, to make room for the new burgers, McDonald’s has had to sacrifice one fan favourite. The Hat Trick burger, a triple stack with two slices of cheese, grilled onions, mustard, and ketchup in a glazed sesame seed bun, is off the menu as of July 17th.

McDonalds

