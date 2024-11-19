Search icon

19th Nov 2024

McDonald’s is axing ‘god-tier’ burger from their menus today

Charlie Herbert

Plenty of new items are being added though

McDonald’s is getting rid of eight items from its menu from today, including two much-loved burgers.

The changes are part of the fast food chain’s festive menu launch. From today (November 19), fans will be bidding farewell to the popular McCrispy, which was introduced to the menu last August.

It featured a crispy chicken fillet with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo.

Meanwhile, it’s been a short but sweet stint on the menu for the legendary Double Big Mac, which only arrived on the menu earlier this month.

The meaty burger is stacked high with four beef patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and the legendary Big Mac sauce in a sesame seed bun.

Along with these two burgers, two sweet treats are also leaving the Maccies lineup – the M&M McFlurry and the Toffee Apple Pie.

The other items being axed ahead of the festive period are the Cheese Sides, Mini Hash Browns and Toasted Marshmallow Latte and Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate.

Fear not though, as usual with these menu shakeups there are just as many new additions as there are departures.

This includes a version of the Cheese McCrispy – a version of the McCrispy with added cheese – and the iconic Big Tasty.

And a couple of festive collabs are arriving as well, in the form of the Terry’s Chocolate Orange Pie and the Terry’s Chocolate Orange McFlurry, which is returning for the first time since 2023.

These will all be arriving on the menu tomorrow (November 20).

The full list of additions is as follows:

  • Big Tasty – £7.59
  • Big Tasty with bacon – £8.39
  • Cheesy McCrispy – £5.99
  • Cheese Melt Dippers with Rich Tomato Dip – £2.49
  • Sharing Cheese Melt Dippers with Rich Tomato Dip – £6.79
  • Terry’s Chocolate Orange McFlurry – £2.19
  • Terry’s Chocolate Orange Mini McFlurry – £1.59
  • Galaxy Caramel McFlurry – £2.19
  • Galaxy Caramel Mini McFlurry – £1.59
  • Terry’s Chocolate Orange Pie – £1.99
  • Galaxy Caramel Latte – £2.69
  • Galaxy Caramel Hot Chocolate – £2.69

