Food

26th Jun 2024

KFC bucket rival launched in London that costs almost £100

Jack Peat

The B&L bucket comes with complimentary bibs!

A rival to the much-loved KFC bucket has launched in London – but it will cost you a pretty penny to get your hands on one.

The B&L bucket has been launched by popular restaurant chain Burger & Lobster and is filled with seafood rather than conventional fried chicken.

Available from 8th July across all restaurants, the show-stopping sharer buckets come with two fresh original recipe Atlantic 1.25lb lobsters, either steamed, grilled or fried to your preference, alongside four claws and half a pound of whole prawns.

To complement the bonkers bucket, bottomless fries and unlimited jugs of the signature B&L creamy lemon and garlic butter to lather all over the sensational feast are also included. Yes, unlimited. There may be some secret herbs and spices used too…

Two can enjoy this truly boneless banquet for just £95, or if looking to make it a group occasion, four can enjoy at the amazing value price for just £47.50 per person.

The B&L Bucket marries the Burger & Lobster ethos of providing Londoners with the finest catch alongside a premium experience.

Available at all of the brand’s nine locations across London – enjoy as a working lunch at Canary Wharf and Threadneedle Street or indulge as a perfect break from shopping at Bond Street or Knightsbridge.

Amy Illing, Marketing Manager at Burger & Lobster, said: “Summer’s almost here, despite what the weather may be saying, and with it comes the influx of lunch catch-ups and dinner dates with friends and family alike.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on delivering the highest quality experience at a more affordable price point, all whilst having a bit of fun.

This premium twist on a well-known experience makes our restaurants the perfect place to don that bib, order that bottle of bubbles, pour jugs of sauce and crack into a bucketload of claw-lickingly good lobster. It’s time to make a mess with the best.”

The B&L Bucket will be available for six weeks; the final date to grab this clawsome deal is 12th August.

Burger,KFC,Lobsters,London

