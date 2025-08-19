Search icon

Food

19th Aug 2025

Irish shoppers discovered secret hack to get Ninja devices for cheaper

Stephen Hurrell

Ninja releases two new must-have kitchen products - and you can get a discount

Irish shoppers are just discovered the hack.

There is a secret hack that allows Irish shoppers to buy the latest Ninja gadgets and it is cheaper than the UK version.

Amazon has launched an Ireland site at Amazon.ie and while it is stocked full of Irish-made brands it has not yet launched for some of the big-sellers found on the UK site.

Kitchen brand Ninja, famed for its air fryers, ice cream makers and high end juicers, only has a couple of items on sale for Irish shoppers but there is a way to get your hands on them at a cheaper price than the UK site offers.

There are some good offers. You can get a Ninja air fryer for less than 100. The four-in-one air fryer costs 94 and can air fry, reheat, reheat and dehydrate food. 

There are also discounts on the Ninja Blast portable blender with prices from just 37 on the Amazon Ireland website. However, there could be even more discounts if you shop around and use an Amazon hack to get access to more Ninja devices.

The Ninja Creami has been a viral sensation since arriving. The ice cream maker can also make gelato, sorbet, smoothie bowls and milkshakes, and people have shared everything from Nutella ice cream to a perfect recreation of a Starbucks milkshake.

The Creami costs £199 in the UK but it is currently on offer in a mini Amazon Ninja sale. You can get it for £169 on the UK website.

However, the Ninja Creami is only 160 on the German Amazon website, which ships to Ireland. It is a saving of around 40 on the UK price and over 80 on the actual retail price of the Creami.

The German Amazon website also sticks Ninja air fryers, juicers and blenders all at a reduced price during the current Ninja sale. It also includes the Ninja Slushi, which can be used to make iced cocktails and slushes. You can see the full list of Amazon deals here.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Millionaire made himself homeless to try and prove anyone could make $1 million in a year

millionaire

Millionaire made himself homeless to try and prove anyone could make $1 million in a year

By Nina McLaughlin

Rugby player banned for telling female referee to ‘get your baps out’

ossett rufc

Rugby player banned for telling female referee to ‘get your baps out’

By Ava Keady

Woman breaks down in tears after working her first shift in a 9 to 5 job

TikTok

Woman breaks down in tears after working her first shift in a 9 to 5 job

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Woman explains why she donated daughter’s horse to zoo to be fed to predators

Animals

Woman explains why she donated daughter’s horse to zoo to be fed to predators

By Dan Seddon

Restaurant chain rejected by Dragons’ Den to open 100 new branches

Business

Restaurant chain rejected by Dragons’ Den to open 100 new branches

By Dan Seddon

UK households urged to sprinkle chilli powder on garden this month

Animals

UK households urged to sprinkle chilli powder on garden this month

By Dan Seddon

KFC and Greggs are coming together for the ‘crossover of the century’

Collab

KFC and Greggs are coming together for the ‘crossover of the century’

By Ava Keady

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

By Nina McLaughlin

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

American

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

By Joseph Loftus

One of the biggest-selling games of the year gets big discount for limited time

Affiliate

One of the biggest-selling games of the year gets big discount for limited time

By Jonny Yates

Jennifer Garner admits Ben Affleck’s penis is so big filmmakers need a ‘wide lens’

Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner admits Ben Affleck’s penis is so big filmmakers need a ‘wide lens’

By JOE

Dame Sheila Hancock says Jesus would have been cancelled if he were still alive

jesus

Dame Sheila Hancock says Jesus would have been cancelled if he were still alive

By Nina McLaughlin

The UK’s favourite co-commentator has been named

Football

The UK’s favourite co-commentator has been named

By Sammi Minion

Former Man United player now working as a priest

Football

Former Man United player now working as a priest

By JOE

Russia praise Trump and launch massive attack on Ukraine hours after White House talks

Russia praise Trump and launch massive attack on Ukraine hours after White House talks

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

MP ‘takes own life’ inside Finnish parliament, according to reports

Finland

MP ‘takes own life’ inside Finnish parliament, according to reports

By Harry Warner

‘We charged guests up to £700 to attend our wedding – and made £97k in profit’

Wedding

‘We charged guests up to £700 to attend our wedding – and made £97k in profit’

By JOE

Bill Bailey pays tribute to Sean Lock on fourth anniversary of his death

News

Bill Bailey pays tribute to Sean Lock on fourth anniversary of his death

By Sammi Minion

Former international footballer tragically found dead aged 40

Football

Former international footballer tragically found dead aged 40

By Sammi Minion

Transgender judge takes UK to Supreme Court over biological sex ruling

LGBT

Transgender judge takes UK to Supreme Court over biological sex ruling

By Ava Keady

EastEnders has the most iconic theme tune of all time, research says

EastEnders

EastEnders has the most iconic theme tune of all time, research says

By JOE

Load more stories