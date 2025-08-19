Irish shoppers discovered secret hack to get Ninja devices for cheaper

Irish shoppers are just discovered the hack.

There is a secret hack that allows Irish shoppers to buy the latest Ninja gadgets and it is cheaper than the UK version.

Amazon has launched an Ireland site at Amazon.ie and while it is stocked full of Irish-made brands it has not yet launched for some of the big-sellers found on the UK site.

Kitchen brand Ninja, famed for its air fryers, ice cream makers and high end juicers, only has a couple of items on sale for Irish shoppers but there is a way to get your hands on them at a cheaper price than the UK site offers.

There are some good offers. You can get a Ninja air fryer for less than 100. The four-in-one air fryer costs 94 and can air fry, reheat, reheat and dehydrate food.

There are also discounts on the Ninja Blast portable blender with prices from just 37 on the Amazon Ireland website. However, there could be even more discounts if you shop around and use an Amazon hack to get access to more Ninja devices.

The Ninja Creami has been a viral sensation since arriving. The ice cream maker can also make gelato, sorbet, smoothie bowls and milkshakes, and people have shared everything from Nutella ice cream to a perfect recreation of a Starbucks milkshake.

The Creami costs £199 in the UK but it is currently on offer in a mini Amazon Ninja sale. You can get it for £169 on the UK website.

However, the Ninja Creami is only €160 on the German Amazon website, which ships to Ireland. It is a saving of around €40 on the UK price and over €80 on the actual retail price of the Creami.

The German Amazon website also sticks Ninja air fryers, juicers and blenders all at a reduced price during the current Ninja sale. It also includes the Ninja Slushi, which can be used to make iced cocktails and slushes. You can see the full list of Amazon deals here.